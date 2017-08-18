DALLAS, TX – August 16, 2017 – Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI), a global corporate real estate advisory firm, announced they will be the national real estate provider for Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry. MPI will handle all of Coverall’s lease administration and real estate transactions. MPI’s Marty Shelton has been appointed as the account manager, to oversee the real estate portfolio.

“I am pleased to work with Coverall, again” Marty said. “We understand their real estate requirements, and we’re able to provide them with the best options for their needs seamlessly.”

Previously, MPI represented Coverall from 2008-2016. After a year of switching services to a national provider, Coverall returned to doing business again with MPI in April 2017.

“MPI is a beneficial real estate partner for us because they provide conscientious experts to assist us every step of the way,” Monique Dawson, Facilities Management for Coverall, said. “We are looking forward to working with MPI and building our relationship.”

As part of his role as account manager, Shelton provides real estate expertise to numerous executives at Coverall, making sure all aspects of the process are understood.

Coverall Chief Legal Officer, Les Wharton, stated, “Marty is well versed in the real estate industry and is always willing to answer questions and provide an explanation if needed. He is a real asset to our team.”

“The dedication and time MPI puts forth to our real estate needs are why we wanted to come back,” said Shirley Klein, Coverall Chief Operating Officer.

About MPI:

Mohr Partners, Inc. (MPI) is a global corporate real estate services firm providing tenants and occupiers integrated solutions including portfolio management and lease administration, business intelligence consulting, research and site selection, location incentives practice, transaction advisors, and project management. Since 1986, MPI has been managing real estate portfolios for organizations across industries. MPI has recently performed transactions on behalf of clients in more than 1,400 markets worldwide including every state in the US and 12 other countries through its owned offices across North America and its strategic alliance partners. For more information on MPI, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

About Coverall North America, Inc.:

Since its inception in 1985, Coverall North America, Inc. has grown into a leading franchised brand, licensing thousands of entrepreneurs to operate independent commercial cleaning businesses using the Coverall® brand and system. In 2008, Coverall launched its proprietary Health-Based Cleaning System® Program and in 2014, introduced the Coverall Core 4® Process, demonstrating its dedication to continuous innovation and leadership on behalf of its franchisees. Coverall’s unique system combines advanced cleaning technologies and tools, hospital-grade disinfectants, professional training programs, business support services, and a passion for healthy cleaning. System-wide, more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses provide Coverall® Program services across 90 markets to over 50,000 customers. For more information, visit http://www.coverall.com.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Cheek

Managing Director, Marketing Communications

214 273 8647

jennifer.cheek@mohrpartners.com

###

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and assessments in light of experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements are general business and economic conditions, production delays resulting from lack of regulatory certifications and other factors, competition in our existing and future markets, lack of market acceptance of our products and services, the substantial leverage and debt service resulting from our indebtedness, loss or retirement of key executives and other risks disclosed by us or generally associated with our business