Iowa farmers invited to share input on 2018 Farm Bill

The Farm Bill, which will expire next year, sets policy for a wide variety of farm programs ranging from commodity programs and nutrition assistance to crop insurance and conservation programs.

Congress has started to shape the 2018 Farm Bill, policy that will impact farmers, rural residents, and consumers. Iowa residents are invited to voice their opinion at three upcoming listening sessions co-hosted by the Iowa Farmers Union, Center for Rural Affairs, and Practical Farmers of Iowa.

“The goal of the meetings is to hear from farmers about their goals and challenges relating to conservation, beginning farmers, and other farm programs,” Johnson said. “You can ask questions about Farm Bill policies and learn about opportunities to engage with lawmakers. You can help set the agenda for rural America and the 2018 Farm Bill.”

The following meetings are set:

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m.

Decorah Public Library

202 Winnebago St., Decorah, Iowa 52101

Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.

Washington Public Library

115 W. Washington St., Washington, Iowa 52353

Friday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.

Wallace Country Life Center

2773 290th Street, Orient, Iowa 50858

“The Farm Bill, which will expire next year, sets policy for a wide variety of farm programs. These range from commodity programs and nutrition assistance to crop insurance and conservation programs,” Johnson said. “As Congress begins conversations to move forward with passing the next farm bill, farmers have an important opportunity to speak up about their concerns for farm country.”

Each event will consist of brief presentations from the National Farmers Union and the Center for Rural Affairs, followed by a facilitated discussion regarding policy and advocacy ideas.

The meeting in Decorah will focus on farm safety net issues, and the meetings in Washington and Orient will focus on conservation issues. All Farm Bill and rural issues will be open for discussion at every session.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Johnson at 515.215.1294 or annaj(at)cfra.org.

-30-