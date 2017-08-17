Four Digi-Sense® data loggers are equipped with TraceableLIVE® to give workers the option to remotely monitor critical environments and samples.

Workers can now stay connected to their environment 24/7 when they choose Digi-Sense data loggers equipped with TraceableLIVE wireless technology. This technology is ideal for those who want to monitor critical environments and get alerts wherever they go. Plus, the included NIST-traceable calibration at a noncalibrated price provides value, accuracy and peace-of-mind.

TraceableLIVE securely connects to data via Wi-Fi on a smartphone, tablet or PC. The cloud-based interface requires no additional software, and connecting is simple and easy with a low-cost TraceableLIVE subscription. Once setup is complete, workers can view conditions in realtime; set alarm parameters; view data logging history; generate data reports in real time; get email, text and push notifications; and receive alerts for temperature alarm, connectivity interruption and low battery.

Digi-Sense data loggers equipped with TraceableLIVE provide a simple, efficient and reliable way to ensure critical samples are not compromised due to parameter variations. The data loggers are also equipped with NIST-Traceable calibration, which means reliable measurements right out of the box saving both time and money. The following four Digi-Sense data loggers have these features:



Digi-Sense Temperature/Humidity Data Loggers with a range of 32 to 131°F (0 to 55°C)

Digi-Sense Ultra-Low Temperature Data Loggers to measure down to –130°F (–90°C)

Digi-Sense Multiparameter Data Loggers to measure temperature, humidity, CO₂, or barometric pressure levels

Digi-Sense Data Logging Refrigerator/Freezer Thermometers with choice of four different temperature probe styles

