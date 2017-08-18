'I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished together to create 466% growth,' said Matt Bare, founder and CEO of Q4Launch. 'Our goal is to grow our customers’ business, and we have a proven formula for success.'

Inc. 5000 Magazine named Q4Launch to its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It is Q4Launch’s first time on the list. It is ranked No. 940. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000. Inc. 5000

We are thrilled and honored to be included in this prestigious group. I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished together to create 466% growth,” said Matt Bare, founder and CEO of Q4Launch. “Our goal is to grow our customers’ business, and we have a proven formula for success. We believe this growth is a direct result of smart processes, a commitment to exceptional customer care and our ability to stay on the forefront of change in both the marketing and the hospitality industry.”

To view Q4Launch’s complete profile on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, visit: http://www.inc.com/profile/q4launch

About Q4Launch

Q4Launch is a digital marketing partner for our 100+ hotels, bed and breakfasts, small resorts and vacation rental companies. We commit to growing their businesses by increasing website traffic, designing websites that convert to bookings, and implementing online marketing strategies we develop. We focus exclusively on the hospitality industry with a deep understanding of the traveler’s journey. We know how to build websites and integrated marketing strategies that deliver strong results year after year.

When asked, “What was the biggest driver of Q4Launch’s success?” Matt responds: “Hands down, it’s the way we take care of our customers. That may sound simple, but it’s something that can suffer from the kind of growth we’ve created. We have an intense focus on creating a culture of caring for all of our stakeholders. Hiring great people and caring for them like family is critical as we continue to deliver on our mission.”

To learn more about Q4Launch and any openings, visit https://q4launch.com/hospitality-marketing-jobs-charleston-sc/

Q4Launch’s Core Values Are Key

In 2016, Q4Launch established 12 Core Values to support employees during an exciting period of growth. The values were also created (and plastered all over the office walls) to help the team stay focused in anticipation of yet another banner year.

“It’s exciting to be creating a business that has helped so many other small businesses thrive,” Bare said. “It is so important to hire well because we trust our growing employee base with our valued customers. We are humbled that such talented people have trusted us with their careers and have found fulfillment in helping property owners and property rental companies grow successfully.”

“Our culture evolved naturally,” Bare said. “Mostly from hiring people who were smart, customer-oriented, curious, marketing-savvy and fun! It worked, too! We are so proud of our team. But we can’t rest on our laurels, and we can’t take anything for granted. Our culture is critical to our combined success, and that of our customers, and we need to nurture it.”

To learn more about Q4Launch’s Core Values, visit https://q4launch.com/q4launch-core-values/.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.