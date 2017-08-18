Treeium has a Big Announcement!

Treeium Logo “Design is an imperative part in the remodeling process as such we couldn’t be more please with a partnership of ASID to help elevate our services to designers” says Moty Ginsburg, CEO, Treeium Inc.

We are excited to further engage with Interior Designers within our community and build lasting relationships. Continuing education strengthens our profession in a way in which we can influence each other’s attitudes and the industry. Please stay tuned as the event details will be posted to Treeium’s facebook in the upcoming days.

“Welcome!” Says Olga Odeide, Allied ASID, LEED AP Vice President, Industry Partnerships. “The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) is pleased to welcome you to a community of professionals, educators, students, and industry partners who believe that design has a transformative impact on lives. This is your community.”

“Design is an imperative part in the remodeling process as such we couldn’t be more please with a partnership of ASID to help elevate our services to designers” says Moty Ginsburg, CEO, Treeium Inc.

About ASID

Founded in 1975, ASID is the oldest, largest and only multi-disciplinary professional organization for interior designers, interior design students and the manufacturers and suppliers who support the profession.

The rich, vibrant history of the organization goes back to the founding of its predecessor organizations, the American Institute of Interior Designers (AID) and the National Society of Interior Designers (NSID).

About Treeium, Inc.

Treeium is a general contracting company based in California with over 26 years of experience, specializing in eco friendly remodeling. We believe that change starts from the inside out, and that the home is a great place to start. We believe that every need can be answered by a green solution which is why we offer remodeling services that help our customers create their dream homes in an efficient, sustainable, healthy way for both their families and the planet.