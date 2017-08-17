WordStream Lands on the Inc. 5000 for Fifth Year in a Row

To be recognized by Inc. for the fifth year in a row is an affirmation that we’re successfully executing on our mission to make online marketing easier and more effective for businesses and agencies of all sizes.

WordStream Inc., a provider of online advertising software and services, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. An impressive three-year growth rate of 558% helped catapult the Boston-based SaaS company to #808 on the list.

The company has been on a tear recently with over 50 hires in the first half of 2017 a brand-new office in Boston’s Prudential Center, and the hiring of WordStream’s first President, Howard Kogan. Businesses from the Advertising & Marketing industry that were recognized on the Inc. 5000 posted an aggregate growth rate of 165%, making WordStream the fourth fastest-growing Advertising & Marketing company in Boston.

Being recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing businesses comes on the heels of additional regional acclaim; earlier this summer, WordStream was named to the Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts and named one of the Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

“We’re very excited about this accomplishment,” said Ralph Folz, CEO of WordStream. “To be recognized by Inc. for the fifth year in a row is an affirmation that we’re successfully executing on our mission to make online marketing easier and more effective for businesses and agencies of all sizes.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is loaded with what the magazine calls creators: “They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs—619,631 of them over the last three years.” Members of the list are responsible for products and services as disparate as cyber security software and high-protein ice cream; regardless of industry or location, everyone recognized epitomizes successful 21st century entrepreneurship.

About WordStream

WordStream, Inc. provides software and services that help marketers get the maximum results from their online marketing efforts. WordStream's easy-to-use software allows for more effective paid search and social campaigns with the 20-Minute Work Week, a customized workflow that guides marketers through steps that can greatly improve their AdWords, Bing, and Facebook campaigns, plus tools for call tracking, keyword optimization, and more. WordStream also offers an award-winning free PPC tool, the AdWords Performance Grader, which evaluates users' Google AdWords accounts and provides valuable tips for improvement. WordStream is a Google Premier Partner.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked per percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Applicants could have revenue no less than $100,000 in 2013 and no less than $2,000,000 in 2016; revenue in 2016 must have exceeded revenue in 2016. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.