Applied Systems today announced that Chappell, Smith & Associates, Inc. (CS&A) is partnering with Applied for its digital transformation. Applied software will enable CS&A to automate and standardize operations, as well as increase mobility and improve data insights to drive greater business performance.

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, financial accounting and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides agencies with multiple global locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“Our partnership with Applied will enable our agency to seamlessly connect our staff, insureds, and insurers – something we have not been able to accomplish with any other insurance software provider,” said Christopher Turnbull, Chief Executive Officer, CS&A. “The digital transformation of our agency will standardize our processes, extend omnichannel servicing and provide insights into our business, enabling us to realize greater operational efficiencies and growth than ever before.”

As part of CS&A’s broader digital agency strategy, the agency also selected Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied PerformanceManagement.



Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with agency management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business.

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables insurance agency staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their agency management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

Applied PerformanceManagement is the first data analytics solution built specifically for independent insurance agencies. Fully integrated with both Applied Epic and Applied TAM, Applied PerformanceManagement allows executives to obtain greater graphical business insights from their existing management system data to make quicker, more informed business decisions. Applied PerformanceManagement presents data in an easy-to-understand visual interface with graphical dashboards that deliver multiple levels of analysis on key performance business indicators for an agency’s book of business, employee operations and insurer relationships.

“As the industry moves toward digital transformation, more agencies are embracing digital technology to realize the benefits of the connected business of insurance,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied software will enable CS&A to connect their staff, customers and markets to one another in previously unimaginable ways to capitalize on new market opportunities and deliver an enhanced customer experience.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.