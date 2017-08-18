Full Sail Partners Promotes Ryan Felkel to Marketing Manager

Ryan Felkel I truly enjoy being a member of the Full Sail Partners’ team and working with our consultants to identify content that is relevant to our clients.

Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Platinum Partner, is pleased to announce that Ryan Felkel has been promoted to Marketing Manager. Ryan has extensive experience in content creation, web & social media, SEO, event management and Deltek Vision CRM. As a creative and focused marketing leader, he believes strongly in providing clients with the most valuable industry information to ensure they are getting the most out of their Vision systems.

"I truly enjoy being a member of the Full Sail Partners’ team and working with our consultants to identify content that is relevant to our clients,” Ryan said. “It’s extremely satisfying when a client reaches out to tell us how our information has helped them.”

As Marketing Manager, Ryan will continue to cultivate current client relationships while also pursuing new business within the AEC industry and in new market verticals. Additionally, he has assumed responsibility for building awareness of Deltek for Professional Services (DPS), Deltek Talent, Deltek Project Information Management (PIM), and the Blackbox Connector integrations for Deltek Vision.

"Finding the right person to fill your shoes is not always an easy task," stated Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing & Sales. "Ryan's demonstrated leadership and ability to quickly learn our business made that decision an easy choice. I am proud to hand the torch to someone that understands the importance of providing educational content to our clients and prospective clients."

About Full Sail Partners

Full Sail Partners provides client-focused technology services and solutions for more than 1,000 professional services firms nationwide. As a Deltek Platinum Partner and the Client Feedback Tool Premier Partner, Full Sail Partners helps project-based firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We seek to help organizations identify the critical resources needed to create a faster, more efficient, and cohesive business infrastructure.

Full Sail Partners – Keep Your Business on Course. | For more information, please email Full Sail Partners’ Marketing Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners’ website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.