Infoverity Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies Founded in 2011, Infoverity has seen rapid growth over the past four years and three year sales growth of 317%

Inc. Magazine today ranked Infoverity No. 1291 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Infoverity is a leading global provider of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics, managed services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information.

Founded in 2011, Infoverity has seen rapid growth over the past four years and three year sales growth of 317%. Infoverity has also been named a Best Place to Work by Columbus Business First and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld in 2016 and 2017.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and is great recognition of our extraordinary growth in the past six years,” said Matt Wienke, founder and CEO. “We continue to execute on our vision to be a premier MDM, PIM, Managed Services and Next Generation Analytics service provider and take pride in our strong industry partnerships.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Infoverity’s company profile, can be found online at inc.com/profile/infoverity.

“Each year for 36 years, Inc. has recognized the fastest growing companies in America, and this year’s set of winners places the bar very high indeed,” says Inc. President and Editor-in-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2013. During a stretch when the economy grew only 6.7 percent, that’s a result most businesses could only dream of. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, Infoverity now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, Box, Grubhub, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names.”

More about Inc. and The Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity is named among the Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Computerworld and by Columbus Business First. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics, managed services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Partners include Dell Boomi, Dun & Bradstreet, Informatica, inRiver, Priint, Perfion, Reltio, Riversand, SAP, and Stibo Systems. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.

