M&S Technologies, Inc. Promotes Mike Umali to National Sales Manager

“Mike has been instrumental in the success of our Smart System® sales, we are thrilled to promote him to this important position,” says Joe Marino, President and CEO

Over the last several years we have seen continuous growth of our Smart System® line of products. Mike has been instrumental in positioning M&S as the leader in computerized vision testing technology. This continued growth has allowed M&S to explore new product development leading to the expansion of our Clinical Trial Suite of products.

Mike brings the ideal set of leadership skills and experiences to building customer relations including a deep understanding of client needs from sales to customer service. His track record of sustained growth through unparalleled communication and customer service fits perfectly with M&S values and business objectives.

Mike has also been responsible for spearheading the Sports Vision Performance software launch and rapidly expanding the data base to make SVP an even more valuable product.

None of these would be possible without Mike’s insight and dedication.

About M&S Technologies:

Founded in 1990, M&S Technologies is a software company specializing in visual testing systems and dedicated to developing the very best products for eye-care professionals, optometry schools and universities, and products used in clinical trials. To date, over 26,000 systems are in use across 39 countries with a growing network that includes 25 distributors and several strategic industry alliances. Superior service, industry-leading technology and products that define the cutting edge have been the hallmarks of M&S for over 27 years.