Durham Bulls Athletic Park will become the first Minor League Baseball facility to host an Esports tournament, when the inaugural DBAP Gaming Challenge takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the ballpark.

The three-day event will utilize much of the park’s unique event space, including the PNC Triangle Club, party decks, dugout tops and the team’s Blue Monster videoboard, which measures 63 feet wide by 25 feet tall. Additionally, the park’s concessions will operate throughout the three days, as Friday’s session will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday’s session from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday’s session from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re extremely excited to host the inaugural DBAP Gaming Challenge,” Bulls General Manager Mike Birling said. “Esports is an industry that continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we’re looking forward to beginning the DGC and making it an annual event in Durham at our stadium.”

The event, presented in part by Coastal Credit Union and being run in association with the Carolina Games Summit and Amateur Esports League, will feature a $5,000 pot across multiple tournaments. Over 15 games will be available for gameplay over the three-day span, including Super Smash Bros. Melee, Call of Duty, Halo 5, MLB The Show and Rocket League.

Tickets for the event begin at just $12, and gamers can find a full list of games/tournaments and ticket pricing at http://www.dbapgaming.com.

About The Durham Bulls

The Durham Bulls are Minor League Baseball’s most iconic franchise, playing a 142-game schedule every year from April through September. Playing at historic Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the team prides itself on providing affordable family entertainment to residents of the Triangle through the power of baseball. Additional information can be found on the official web site: http://www.durhambulls.com

About Amateur Esports League

Amateur Esports League (AEL) is the premier organization for up and coming video gaming athletes. We are the stepping stone for hardcore gamers to chase theirs dreams of becoming professional gamers. By providing a true Esports tournament experience in an amateur setting, AEL allows players to gain the experience needed to dominate major tournaments. Additional information can be found on the official web site: http://www.ael.gg

About Carolina Games Summit

Carolina Games Summit® is held yearly on the first weekend of February in downtown Goldsboro, NC. This hybrid event consistently delivers industry speakers, video game tournaments, concerts, exhibition booths, cosplay, educational sessions, and trading card games. Attendees will be able to compete against gamers from all over the country in a variety of popular tournaments. Enjoy all your favorite platforms including arcade, computer, and console games with both tournament and free-play options available. Additional information can be found on the official web site: http://www.CarolinaGamesSummit.com