Realogistics Chooses VeraCore to Aid in US Expansion

VeraCore's e-commerce integration capabilities, ease of use and quick setup were essential to our expansion.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. announced today that integrated logistics company, Realogistics, will apply VeraCore’s capabilities to assist in their expansion to US markets. For the past 11 years, Realogistics has been focused on providing integrated logistics services to streamline the supply chain process.

In a recent strategic business move, Realogistics has opened a fulfillment facility in California to assist Chinese manufacturers in providing products to the US more efficiently and economically. “When we made the decision to move forward with building out a fulfillment facility in the United States, we had to be up and running within a short timeframe. We needed to make critical decisions during this time, including who to choose as our fulfillment software vendor,” said Maureen Chen, Vice President of Realogistics. “VeraCore's e-commerce integration capabilities, ease of use and quick setup were essential to our expansion.”

Denise Lunden, VeraCore President, commented, “Having been in this business for so long, we deeply understand the needs of our clients. We were able to successfully incorporate third party integrations and get Realogistics up and running in no time. With so much involved in expanding to a new facility, we wanted to make sure that their fulfillment software implementation was the easiest part of the transition.”

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries. Visit http://www.veracore.com for more information.

About Realogistics

Realogistics is an integrated logistics company dedicated to innovation. Their customized and refined logistics services provide door-to-door solutions in over 300 cities around the world, simplifying the supply chain process. To learn more about Realogistics, visit http://www.realogistics.net.