a better way for officers to stay connected

Lectronix and RealVNC are pleased to announce the demonstration of a solution designed to specifically improve the use of smartphones by police officers in their patrol vehicles. The solution is integrated into a Ford Police Interceptor that will be publicly shown for the first time at Police Fleet Expo in Memphis Tennessee, August 20-24th 2017.

The solution brings together Lectronix’ Integrated Control System (a 12.1” touch screen and processor mounted directly in the dash of Ford Interceptors) and RealVNC’s secure connectivity protocols. With the resulting system, the phone carried by the police officer can be viewed in large format on the in-dash screen and controlled by touch or steering wheel buttons. When the officer exits the vehicle, the mirroring is reversed and the officer can use the phone for continued access to critical police vehicle equipment such as emergency lighting and radar.

Craig Mahaney, VP of engineering at Lectronix, commented of the solution: “Police agencies are embracing smartphones as a critical tool for keeping officers informed in the field. With so much time spent behind the wheel, we wanted to offer a better way for officers to stay connected with these devices in patrol vehicles. Using robust protocols and software from RealVNC we’ve been able to implement a solution that we feel is much better suited for police use than the mainstream options offered in passenger automotive such as Google Auto and Apple CarPlay which are restricted and incapable of meeting police fleet requirements.”

RealVNC looks forward to the demo announcement at the Police Fleet Expo and working on future projects with Lectronix. “We are delighted to collaborate with Lectronix on this exciting project, delivering a safe and secure solution for officers to engage with their Ford Police Interceptor from anywhere using their mobile devices,” said Tom Blackie, Vice President of VNC Automotive at RealVNC. “This is a great example of how Lectronix has used our smartphone connectivity software to deliver real value to law enforcement agencies, but there are many more possible applications. From fleet management, to telematics and autonomous cars, our software can be found across the entire automotive ecosystem.”

About Lectronix Inc.:

Founded in 2002, Lectronix Inc. develops and manufactures innovative electronics systems, including advanced communications and control solutions for police cars. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Lectronix' products incorporate the latest in safety, telematics, infotainment and navigation technologies. While Lectronix produces signature products, like the rugged Android Platform, they also provide manufacturing services tailored to any company's electronic needs. Their mission is to ensure first responder vehicles are safe, efficient and always connected. For more information please visit their website at http://www.lectronixinc.com/.

About RealVNC:

VNC Automotive is a division of RealVNC, the global provider of VNC® remote access technology. RealVNC’s software is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide; in over 1 billion devices; in every sector of industry, government and education. RealVNC is a Charter member of the Car Connectivity Consortium supporting the MirrorLink® specification, which uses VNC. VNC Automotive underpins many of the commercial MirrorLink Certified™ products and has been available in production with automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and phone vendors for several years. It is already in millions of vehicles available from many of the major automotive OEMs. Founded by the original inventors of VNC, RealVNC is the only organization able to offer a commercial license to embed VNC in third-party products and offerings. http://www.realvnc.com RealVNC®, VNC® and RFB® are trademarks of RealVNC Limited and are protected by trademark registrations and/or pending trademark applications in the European Union, United States of America and other jurisdictions. MirrorLink Certified™, MirrorLink® and the MirrorLink® Logo are certification marks and trademarks of the Car Connectivity Consortium LLC. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.