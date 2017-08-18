Financial Technology Labs, Inc. (FTLabs), a leading provider of technology solutions for the fixed income securities market, announced today the launch of the BondTrack skill for Amazon Alexa, the popular voice service that powers Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. The new BondTrack skill for Amazon Alexa is a virtual bond trading assistant which unlocks the power of voice for fixed income traders needing quick access to real-time trade history or related bond information.

Owners of Alexa-enabled devices, such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and others, can begin a conversation with simple voice commands like “Alexa, ask BondTrack for the last trade price on CUSIP 123456AA2” or “Alexa, ask BondTrack about CUSIP 234567BB2.” The BondTrack skill for Amazon Alexa responds with the last trade price, size, time, or other relevant information.

The BondTrack skill for Alexa is free to enable for a limited time and available on any device that supports Amazon Alexa in English in the U.S. Simply go into the "Skills" section of the Alexa app, search for BondTrack, and click Enable. Or, enable by voice through an Alexa-enabled device with the simple command “Alexa, Enable BondTrack.”

“The BondTrack skill for Amazon Alexa gives busy bond traders a quick and easy way to browse market pricing and history information without the need open a browser or other application on their computer, tablet, or smartphone and type in commands. They just need to ask,” said James Rucker, CEO of FTLabs, Inc.

For more information and updates on FTLabs BondTrack skill for Amazon Alexa, please visit http://www.ftlabs.com/services/alexa.

About Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc. (FTLabs), founded in 2005, is a technology company dedicated to providing system integration, custom software development, consulting services, and managed communication services to broker-dealers and software vendors in the fixed income market. For more information about Financial Technology Laboratories, Inc., visit http://www.ftlabs.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+.