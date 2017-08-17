Putnam City Schools Designs Charging Station with LocknCharge

“We are excited to take this charging station and custom solution approach to other classrooms to support their use of technology,” said James Symons, CEO for LocknCharge.

To help refresh their digital learning initiatives, leaders at Putnam City Schools in Oklahoma collaborated with LocknCharge to design and release the Putnam 16 Charging Station. The school district will install 500 charging stations for the 2017-18 school year.

“Our district is in the process of creating our own digital curriculum, so students will increasingly use mobile devices as their textbooks. We didn’t find any stations that fit our needs for this initiative, so we approached LocknCharge about creating a custom solution,” said Charri Stratton, director of instructional technology at Putnam City Schools. “We wanted a charging station that didn’t take up classroom space and allowed teachers to look and easily see if all the iPads were put away and charging. LocknCharge provided that.”

The Putnam 16 Charging Station charges, stores and secures 16 iPads. The pre-wired station comes with an external charging status display and a built-in mechanical combination lock. The school district plans on putting 400 stations in their middle schools and 100 in various classrooms that have a 1:1 program.

“There aren’t many vendors that would take the time to really listen to our vision and allow us to create a solution that perfectly meets the needs of our teachers,” said Cory Boggs, executive director of information technology at Putnam City Schools.

“Having worked with Putnam City Schools since their initial iPad deployment, it was a natural fit to partner together as they continue their bold 1:1 and digital curriculum initiatives with a new way to secure and power their iPads,” said James Symons, CEO for LocknCharge. “We are excited to take this charging station and custom solution approach to other classrooms to support their use of technology.”

The Putnam 16 Charging Station comes with a lifetime warranty on the station and a two-year warranty on the electrical components. The station can be stacked on top of others or mounted to the wall. The dimensions for the station are 27.7 inches by 12.3 inches by 13.9 inches.

To learn more about the Putnam 16 Charging Station, visit http://www.lockncharge.com/products/putnam-charging-station.

About LocknCharge

LocknCharge is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of mobile deployment solutions with headquarters in Australia, USA and Europe. LocknCharge offers a solution to the growing problem of physically managing the deployment of mobile devices in classrooms and businesses around the world. To learn more, please visit: http://www.lockncharge.com.

###