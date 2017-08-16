MOAA is pleased to support this nationwide effort to register more Americans to actively participate in our democracy by registering to vote.

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), through its 501(c)(3) charitable subsidiary, the MOAA Military Family Initiative (MFI), has become the first military service organization, as a national body, to become a Premier Partner of National Voter Registration Day being held this year Sept. 26 nationwide.

As a Premier Partner, MOAA agrees to encourage its MOAA councils and chapters to participate in National Voter Registration Day in their local communities on or before Sept. 26 by conducting nonpartisan voter registration drives. MOAA and its affiliates — over 400 councils and chapters nationwide — routinely engage in these types of meaningful public service community projects.

MOAA councils and chapters can sign up online to conduct local community voter registration drives at http://bit.ly/2uvzZkm. When a MOAA council or chapter registers as a National Voter Registration Day partner, they are provided state-specific information and access to online training to conduct the drive. Additionally, complimentary posters and stickers for the holiday are mailed to any partner that signs up by Sept. 4 (Labor Day).

“MOAA is pleased to support this nationwide effort to register more Americans to actively participate in our democracy by registering to vote,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, president and CEO of MOAA. “Voting is a particular challenge for many uniformed service family members stationed around the world who routinely rely on absentee voting during elections. Anything we can do to facilitate that process and educate military families on the voting process aligns perfectly with our collective MOAA mission to Never Stop Serving.”

“Last year, the MOAA MFI received a major grant from Democracy Fund to conduct an outreach campaign to currently serving uniformed service members and their families to educate them about the importance of absentee voting,” said retired Air Force Col. Mike Turner, executive director of the MOAA MFI. “In addition to educating active duty families on the voting process, our goal is to discern any obstacles uniformed service families might encounter in voting. To support that important work, the MOAA MFI has joined the national steering committee of National Voter Registration Day, the only military service organization on that committee.”

“We are extremely pleased to have MOAA on our national steering committee,” said Brian Miller, executive director of Nonprofit VOTE, a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides oversight and coordination of National Voter Registration Day. “Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to change that. The addition of MOAA on our national leadership team adds a powerful, nationally trusted voice representing currently serving uniformed service men and women and veterans.”

About the MOAA MFI:

The MOAA MFI supports MOAA military and veteran family career development (national programs) and community outreach (local MOAA council/chapter programs). These are areas of particular MOAA expertise, and they help ensure these families enjoy the quality of life they so richly deserve. MOAA, through its MFI-funded programs, provides information, education, and direct services to more than 50,000 uniformed service members and veterans of all ranks, their families, and their survivors each year. We have four major focus areas: career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, and community outreach. To learn more or to donate and support our work, visit http://www.moaa.org/foundation or call (800) 234-6622.

About MOAA:

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation’s largest officers’ association with more than 355,000 members from every branch of service, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors. MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan organization and an influential force in promoting a strong national defense. MOAA represents the interests of service members and their families in every stage of their lives and careers. For those who are not eligible to join MOAA, Voices for America’s Troops is a nonprofit MOAA affiliate that supports a strong national defense. For more information, visit http://www.moaa.org or http://www.voicesfortroops.org.

About National Voter Registration Day:

National Voter Registration Day was founded in 2012 as a single, coordinated day of action to raise awareness about the voter registration process. Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day, held on the fourth Tuesday of September, works to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote. For more information, visit https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

About Democracy Fund:

The Democracy Fund is bipartisan foundation that invests in organizations working to ensure the American political system is able to withstand new challenges and deliver on its promise to the American people. Visit http://www.democracyfund.org to learn more.

