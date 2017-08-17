ReviMedia Ranked on the Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

ReviMedia named on the Inc. 5000 List for 4th Consecutive Year "It’s an honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team to make this list for the fourth year" - Frans van Hulle, ReviMedia CEO

ReviMedia, one of the fastest growing performance marketing companies, announced today that it has been ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

The New York based company is ranked among the top 25 in Advertising and Marketing within the New York City Metropolitan Area and is one of two New York companies within the category to be listed for the fourth consecutive year. “It’s an honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team to make this list for the fourth year,” said ReviMedia CEO, Frans van Hulle.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

ReviMedia prides itself on being one of the industry’s most transparent lead generation companies. It has impacted multiple vertical marketing sectors and is now utilized by over 300 leading advertisers in the insurance, home services, and mortgage industry. The company is also expanding its presence into the education, entertainment, membership services, and sweepstakes verticals.

About ReviMedia

ReviMedia is a fast-growing performance marketing company offering sophisticated lead generation and lead exchange solutions to clients across multiple verticals, including insurance, financial services, and home services. ReviMedia’s competitive advantage is its proprietary platform, which has resulted in its sister company, PX. ReviMedia is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in The Netherlands, Ukraine and Panama. For more information, please visit https://www.revimedia.com and https://www.px.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.