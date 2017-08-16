Walker Sands Earns Inc. 5000 Status For Fifth Consecutive Year

Walker Sands, an integrated public relations and digital marketing firm for B2B technology companies, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive time in Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing independent companies in America. Ranked number 3043, Walker Sands’ rapid growth has been a result of its uniquely collaborative approach to PR and digital marketing, which has led to a 172 percent increase in revenue over the last five years.

In its 36th year, the Inc. 5000 identifies the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on year-over-year revenue growth. The list celebrates entrepreneurial innovation and leadership across industries. Companies are ranked based on the percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period and earned greater than $2 million in 2016.

“The Inc. recognition is a great reminder that we’re moving forward and working in the right direction,” said Mike Santoro, president of Walker Sands. “We’ve been honored to score a spot on this list for the past five years, and hope to continue to find our name on it in the years to come. We owe it all to our dedicated employees and clients who truly emulate our mission to ‘Learn, Support and Do’ every day.”

Over the past year, Walker Sands has grown its San Francisco office and released eight research reports, including the Walker Sands Future of Retail and State of Marketing Technology studies. Additionally, the company has expanded its digital marketing offerings through a new website to provide more seamless multimedia marketing strategy to its B2B technology clients.

In addition to this year’s spot on the Inc. 5000 list, Walker Sands was recently named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2017 and North American Boutique Agency of the Year Finalist in the 2017 Holmes Report Awards. These two honors recognize Walker Sands for its B2B technology expertise, collaborative business model and unique company culture.

“Our deepest congratulations go out to our five clients who have also been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” Santoro furthered. “We love seeing our clients emerge as leaders and we’re proud to work with these industry movers and shakers.”

For the full 2017 Inc. 5000 list, please visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000. To view Walker Sands’ Inc. magazine profile, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/walker-sands-communications.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is a public relations and digital marketing agency for business-to-business technology companies. With an integrated approach to their suite of services, Walker Sands helps clients build brand awareness, enhance credibility and drive new business. Walker Sands is a five-time Inc. 5000 honoree and regular recipient of some of the industry’s most prestigious awards from organizations including PRSA, Holmes Report and PR News. Walker Sands was founded in 2001 and has offices in Chicago and San Francisco. To learn more, visit http://www.walkersands.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “The A-List” in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 40,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.