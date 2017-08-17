Nelson Hardiman Garners Banner Month of Recognition

Nelson Hardiman We are humbled to receive all of this recognition over the last month. It is a validation of our 'people first' model.

In its just released 2018 Edition, The Best Lawyers in America named Nelson Hardiman partners Mark Hardiman, John Mills and Harry Nelson. This is the third consecutive year that Hardiman and Mills have been honored and the seventh year in a row for Nelson. Hardiman and Nelson were both recognized for expertise in Health Care Law while Mills was recognized in the Administrative and Regulatory Law category.

The Best Lawyers recognition caps a banner month of awards for the firm, including:



Nelson Hardiman’s inclusion in Vault’s 2018 “Top 150 Under 150,” a national list highlighting “the best and most sought-after law firms with fewer than 150 attorneys.” In addition to being named a Top 150 law firm, Nelson Hardiman was the top-ranked firm nationwide in the “Firm Culture” category, reflecting the positive values and teamwork championed by the firm. Nelson Hardiman was also highly ranked in the Quality of Work, Attorney Satisfaction, and Hours Worked sections.

The Los Angeles Business Journal named Nelson Hardiman one of the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.” Nelson Hardiman was one of three law firms recognized on the list that honors only 100 companies of the many thousands in Los Angeles County.

Nelson Hardiman was named to the BTI Industry Power Rankings 2017: The Law Firms with the Best Client Relationships. Based solely on unsolicited direct feedback from corporate clients, Nelson Hardiman made the 2017 Honor Roll of Recommended Firms in Health Care, an elite list dominated by national law firms.

“We are humbled to receive all of this recognition over the last month,” said firm managing partner Harry Nelson. “It is validation of our ‘people first’ model. We believe that an engaged workforce leads to better client service and superior results, and appreciate the positive feedback for the strides we have made so far.”

