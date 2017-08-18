Talemetry, award-winning provider of high performance recruitment marketing software, today congratulated its valued partner, HealthcareSource®, for bringing to market its new healthcare-focused recruitment marketing solution, HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing(r), that is “powered by Talemetry.”

Talemetry and HealthcareSource announced their strategic partnership in November of 2016, and the current launch represents an enormous coordinated effort between the two companies. HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing is fully integrated with all versions of HealthcareSource Position Manager®, the company’s applicant tracking solution for the healthcare market.

The new product, called HealthcareSource Recruitment Marketing powered by TalemetrySM, features core recruitment marketing capabilities that have already been proven on the front lines of talent acquisition with Talemetry’s clients – some of the largest employers in the world.

“We are honored to have HealthcareSource as a significant partner,” said Jade Bourelle, CEO of Talemetry. “And we are proud to see the fruits of this partnership realized with their recent product launch and live clients like Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.”

“Healthcare organizations are facing increasing challenges in both time-to-fill and quality-of-hire as evidenced by higher turnover rates,” said J.P. Fingado, President and Chief Executive Officer of HealthcareSource. “Recruitment marketing solutions offer a way for healthcare organizations to improve the depth and breadth of their talent networks and relationships. Our partnership with Talemetry enables us to bring a proven, best-of-breed solution to the healthcare market.”

About Talemetry

Talemetry® works with your applicant tracking system enabling you to get more of the right candidates to apply for jobs using all recruitment marketing and sourcing channels and activities on a single powerful technology platform.

The Talemetry suite helps large organizations automatically distribute jobs, search and source candidates, build talent pipelines, engage candidates with full CRM, provide rich social and mobile candidate experiences, integrate external recruiters, manage all recruiting vendors, and measure and optimize their recruitment operations.

Talemetry, Inc. has been helping hundreds of employers improve candidate experiences, optimize recruiter efficiency, control costs, and get maximum visibility into what works and what doesn’t since 2000. To learn more, visit http://talemetry.com or follow @Talemetry. http://www.twitter.com/talemetry

About HealthcareSource

HealthcareSource is the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Our software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,300 healthcare organizations and staffing agencies to ensure quality patient care by recruiting, retaining, and developing quality talent — both employees and contingent staff. HealthcareSource has been recognized for their award-winning healthcare talent management solutions, having earned the exclusive endorsement of the American Hospital Association (AHA). To learn more, visit: http://www.healthcaresource.com

