Finalists in 2017 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Announced

Finalists in the 2017 (second annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, an international competition, were announced today. The awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

A diverse group of organizations and individuals around the world are among those recognized. The leader among finalists is Migros Tic. A.S. of Istanbul, Turkey. A leader in the Turkish retail sector, the company has 14 finalist nominations, including 10 for individual training programs or media.

Another Turkish organization, the Istanbul Gas Distribution Co. (IGDAS), is close on their heels with 12 finalist nominations. ej4, the American video e-learning company, is next on the list with seven.

Organizations with four finalist nominations include Arkas Holding (Turkey), Ceridian (USA), GSoft (Canada), Merchant e-Solutions (USA), Samsung Electronics Turkey, TOFAŞ (Turkey) and Turk Telekom (Turkey). Those with three finalist entries include BenefitMall (USA), Creative Lodging Solutions (USA), Eczacıbaşı Holding (Turkey), Ford Otosan (Turkey), G&A Partners (USA), Genentech (USA), INNOVA BILISIM COZUMLERI A.S. (Turkey), McAfee (USA), New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong), Roth Staffing Companies (USA), Tata Consultancy Services (USA), UST Global (USA) and VESTEL (Turkey).

For a full list of finalists by category, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

All finalists will ultimately be named Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winners. The placements will be revealed during a gala event on Friday, September 22 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live via Livestream.

More than 500 nominations from organizations around the world were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 50 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:



Employer of the Year

HR Achievements

HR Individual Awards

HR Team Categories

Solution Provider Awards

More than 50 New Product & Service Categories

Stevie Award placements in the 35 Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blending of the ratings of professionals and the votes of the general public. More than 29,000 votes were cast by members of the public for their favorite employer this year.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and American Business Awards.

