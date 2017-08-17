The average starting salary for a CNA in Kalamazoo, Michigan is $24,428.*

The next Patient Care Academy at Kalamazoo Valley Community College begins September 5, 2017. Applications are now being accepted.

Students who successfully complete the seven-week long Patient Care Academy are eligible to take the State of Michigan examination to become a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). The average starting salary for a CNA in Kalamazoo is $24,428.*

As a CNA, one is equipped for employment in long-term care, assisted living, dementia care, hospice, home health, and acute care. The program offers training in the most current areas of patient care, as set by the State of Michigan curricula, which includes working on a healthcare team, human interaction, resident rights, infection, safety and emergency, rehabilitative care, basic personal care, nutrition/hydration, use of restraints, vitals, CPR/AED, first aid, long-term care and dealing with death and dying. Caring for those with cognitive impairments as well as developmental disabilities, dementia and depression are also addressed.

The Patient Care Academy is a hands-on training program designed to ensure graduates have demonstrated knowledge and skills essential to perform effectively and safely as a CNA.. The training includes classroom instruction, extensive, hands-on practice in a lab, and clinical experiences.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or G.E.D., have an energetic and positive attitude, and meet immunization and criminal background requirements.

The program is held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Class hours vary for acute care observations and clinicals. Tuition is $1,200 and the program is eligible for The Kalamazoo Promise, VA Educational Benefits, and funding through Michigan Works.

For more information or to apply to the Patient Care Academy, visit the website at http://www.kvcc.edu/patientcare or contact the Career Academies Office at 269.353.1253 or careeracademies(at)kvcc(dot)edu.

*According to glassdoor.com, July 27, 2017