Salter Labs announced today the acquisitions of IntuBrite®, Parker Medical, and InnoMed Technologies. “With these acquisitions, Salter offers a wide range of innovative, clinically-preferred airway management products that deliver improved outcomes and delight clinicians. They continue Salter’s tradition of products designed at the bedside to improve patient safety and comfort,” said Greg Pritchard, CEO of Salter Labs. Salter's wide range of airway management technologies for anesthesia and respiratory care now includes:



Disposable laryngoscopes with IntuBrite dual-lighting technology that combine white and ultraviolet lights for superior views;

Handheld and mounted video laryngoscopes with IntuBrite dual-lighting technology and larger screens for routine and difficult intubations;

Endotracheal tubes with Parker Flex-Tip® technology that conform to patient anatomy for more reliable first-pass intubation;

Double-lumen endo-bronchial tubes with proprietary valve systems for easier one-lung intubation and ventilation;

Divided capnography cannulas that provide superior ETCO2 measurement and oxygenation for improved patient safety during moderate-to-deep sedation;

Noninvasive ventilation and CPAP masks, such as the Aloha and Nasal Aire® II that deliver superior comfort and eliminate the pressure points that can lead to skin breakdown.

As the requirements for reprocessing and storing reusable OR products have become more stringent and difficult intubation rates increase, hospitals are rapidly converting to fully-disposable and video laryngoscopes. “We designed our laryngoscopes with a patented UV/LED lighting technology to deliver superior visualization and a premium feel compared to legacy products in pre-hospital and hospital settings. IntuBrite's disposable products improve infection control and save costs by eliminating reuse and reprocessing. Our video laryngoscopes utilize the technique and feel of direct endotracheal intubation to ease the transition from standard-lighted laryngoscopes to video. Expanding IntuBrite’s commercial channel is the best way to bring our technology to as many organizations as possible, and Salter's focused, national sales force convinced me they were the best company to do so,” explained Bob Hicks, Founder of IntuBrite.

Successfully intubating patients on the first attempt contributes to patient safety, but unanticipated difficult intubations and rising obesity can contribute to first-pass intubation failures. Across 10 randomized studies, Parker endotracheal tubes with Flex-Tip technology were 1.8 times more likely to achieve intubation on the first pass. “Parker’s Flex-Tip endotracheal tubes are designed to improve the ease, speed, accuracy, and safety of intubation by preventing hang-ups on airway anatomy. I’m honored to partner with Salter to advance the state of intubation, worldwide," said Jeff Parker, M.D., J.D., Founder of Parker Medical.

InnoMed Technologies’ NIV and CPAP masks enable therapy to be delivered with enhanced patient comfort and reduced risk. “Salter’s strength in respiratory care and long-standing commitment to improving patient satisfaction were the perfect fit for InnoMed’s products. The innovative designs of our masks have been recognized by patients as more comfortable, allowing them to receive and maintain the therapy they need. I’m excited that Salter will help many more patients benefit in hospitals and at home,” said Shara Hernandez, President of InnoMed Technologies.

These technologies add to Salter’s industry-leading capnography cannulas and strengthen Salter’s ability to solve airway management problems for anesthesiologists and respiratory therapists.

About Salter Labs

Salter Labs is a leading global manufacturer of medical devices for respiratory and anesthesia care. The company is known for delivering comfort and performance for patients and clinicians. Salter’s products are used in tens of thousands of hospitals and surgery centers and millions of homes worldwide for intubation, capnography, aerosol therapy, and oxygen delivery. The company is building a new future and expanding its range of products focusing on superior patient care, reliable outcomes, and innovative new products for respiratory and anesthesia care. Today, over 1,000 employees dedicate themselves to helping patients worldwide.