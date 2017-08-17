Barbara Yolles “Barbara is undoubtedly one the most talented marketing executives in the country today. Her strategic vision and expertise has grown many company brands into household names.

Barbara Yolles has teamed up with The Money Source Inc. and its Wholesale Lending Division, Endeavor America Loan Services, as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate and guide the company’s nationwide growth and innovation.

Yolles was recently Chief Marketing Officer of United Shore Financial Services, the parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the current top Wholesale mortgage lender in the nation. At United Shore, she cracked the code for marketing in the mortgage industry and drove significant growth. She also held leadership positions at some of the most successful and innovative advertising and marketing companies in the country.

"I am thrilled to join this passionate team on their journey to make The Money Source the most-loved brand in the home financing category,” said Yolles.

In her new role, Yolles will grow the brand of the financial services company experiencing rapid nationwide expansion, fueled by an innovative company culture and powerful financial technology development. The Money Source and Endeavor America have opened offices across the nation, expanded services across financial categories, and released innovative mortgage technology servicing platforms like SIME (Servicing Intelligence Managed Easily).

“We are very excited to have Barbara Yolles join our team as our Chief Marketing Officer. Barbara is a visionary leader who will be instrumental in elevating our company to one of the few generational brands that will grow out of the financial services and fintech space in the years to come.” said Darius Mirshahzadeh, CEO of The Money Source.

At United Shore and UWM, Yolles led marketing and strategy that was instrumental in tripling the company’s size in three years. With Yolles leading marketing, the company hit $23 billion in loan volume in 2016, and is on pace to reach $30 billion in 2017. Along with origination growth came a renowned brand, and company culture, winning multiple awards as one of the best places to work in the nation, and being named on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

“Barbara is undoubtedly one the most talented marketing executives in the country today. Her strategic vision and expertise has grown many company brands into household names. The Money Source and Endeavor America are positioned tremendously to benefit from her creativity, branding expertise, and marketing genius,” said Mirshahzadeh.

Before joining United Shore, Yolles was Chief Marketing Officer at Campbell Ewald, one of the nation’s leading marketing and advertising firms. She also held executive positions at McCann and Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal.

She is a recipient of numerous awards, including AdWeek First Mover recognition and her selection as a Techstars Mentor.

About The Money Source and Endeavor America Loan Services

The Money Source Inc. is a leading, national financial services and mortgage company that has been recognized with “Company of the Year (Financial Services)” and “Management Team of the Year” distinctions by the Stevie Awards. Endeavor America Loan Services was voted a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times’ and Silicon Valley Business Journal, and The Money Source’s CEO, Darius Mirshahzadeh was named one of the top CEOs in the country by Glassdoor. The company has offices across the U.S., including Melville, NY; Walnut Creek and Santa Ana, CA; Meriden CT; Tempe and Phoenix, AZ; Dallas, TX

For more information on The Money Source Inc., visit: TheMoneySource.com

For more information on Endeavor America Loan Services, visit: EAwholesale.com.