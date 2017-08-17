Greg & Darcie Walthour Darcie & I are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies. It's been an amazing journey and we're truly blessed to work with such great customers and employees.

Colorado Springs-based SocialSEO (Colorado’s largest digital marketing firm) is thrilled to announce their inclusion on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies. To be considered for the list, a company must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) and meet minimum revenue and growth percentages from 2013 to 2016. According to SBA.gov, there are over 30 million businesses in America. Led by Founder and CEO, Greg Walthour, SocialSEO is ranked 2336, joining some of the most well-known and well-run companies in the United States.

SocialSEO’s staff of 60 full time employees specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC or Paid Search), and Social Media marketing. Recently featured as one of the 10 fastest growing Google Solution Providers in 2017 by The Silicon Review, the company is truly making a name for itself in the rapidly growing and ever changing digital marketing community. The company has shown consistently phenomenal growth in the past five years, expanding by 1,000% (when the economy as a whole grew just 6.7%, that’s a result most businesses wouldn’t even dream of achieving).

While this pace of growth is impressive in and of itself, SocialSEO has been able to retain it’s company culture, mission and values, which is something the company is perhaps more proud of than the revenue growth. This dynamic firm offers its customers an effective and refreshing approach to digital marketing, focusing on improving the lives of its clients and employees and helping other businesses succeed. A Premier Google Partner involved in many of Google’s first beta tests and product rollouts, SocialSEO invests almost three times as much time and money into training their talented employees, market research and product development as their average competitor, and their savvy business strategy is obviously working out quite well for this fast growing company.

SocialSEO is headquartered in beautiful Colorado Springs, CO and has offices in Denver and Boulder, CO, and is currently expanding to Phoenix, AZ.

