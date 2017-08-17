Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Freightliner Trucks are seeking candidates for the 2017 Influential Woman in Trucking award.

Created in 2010, the award honors female leaders in the trucking industry. Past recipients include Marcia Taylor, CEO of Bennett International Group; Rebecca Brewster, President and COO, American Transportation Research Institute; Joyce Brenny, President of Brenny Transportation, Inc./Brenny Specialized, Inc.; Rochelle Bartholomew, CEO of CalArk International; Kari Rihm, President of Rihm Kenworth; and Ramona Hood, Vice President of Customer Operations, Transportation Logistics at GENCO, a FedEx company.

“Women In Trucking plays a critical role in pushing the envelope to diversify our industry, and Freightliner is proud of our ongoing involvement with this important organization and our sponsorship of this award,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager, marketing and strategy, Freightliner Trucks.

Now in its seventh year, the award recognizes women who make or influence key decisions in a corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership setting. The winner must have a proven record of responsibility and have mentored or served as a role model to other women in the industry.

“The Influential Woman in Trucking Award recognizes female leaders who have been advocates and role models to others. Over the past seven years we have seen phenomenal women both nominated and recognized. We look forward to honoring the next influential woman in trucking and her success in the industry,” said Ellen Voie, President and CEO, Women In Trucking.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, September 1, at http://www.womenintrucking.org/influential-woman-2017.

The winner will be announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Kansas City, Missouri, November 6-8. Each finalist will be asked to serve as panelist for the “Influential Women in Trucking” panel discussion. Mary Aufdemberg, Director of Acquisitions and Operations, Daimler Trucks Remarketing and WIT Chairwoman, will moderate the panel. Those that nominate a candidate need to ask the nominee to save the date for this event if she is named a finalist.

Freightliner Trucks is a division of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets Class 5-8 trucks and is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.