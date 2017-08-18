GreyCastle Security Debuts in Top 15 Percent of Inc. 5000 List

GreyCastle Security is a cybersecurity firm focused on risk management, awareness and operational security. The company was established to counter rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and As cybersecurity continues to be of top concern worldwide, we look forward to leading the way in solving some of the most complex cybersecurity issues businesses and educational institutions face today.

GreyCastle Security (greycastlesecurity.com), a leading cybersecurity services provider dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity and the practical management of cybersecurity risks, has joined the most exclusive club in business, earning a coveted spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Coming in at number 721 overall, GreyCastle debuted on the Inc. 5000 list inside the top 15 percent, with a growth revenue of 636 percent over the past three years. According to Inc. Magazine, companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2013.

“Our growth trajectory has increased year over year since our inception more than a half decade ago,” said GreyCastle CEO Reg Harnish. “To be included among the top companies in the U.S. is not only an honor but a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented staff. As cybersecurity continues to be of top concern worldwide, we look forward to leading the way in solving some of the most complex cybersecurity issues businesses and educational institutions face today.”

The Troy, New York-based firm is staffed by experts from the front lines – former CISOs, ISOs, security specialists and operators – who understand the intracacies of cybersecurity from the inside out, and who lead the company’s focus on risk management, awareness and operational security.

Co-founded by Reg Harnish and Mike Stamas, GreyCastle Security has experienced four consecutive years of triple-digit growth, and is currently working with organizations in nearly every state in the United States, including Fortune 5000 and Global 100 organizations.

In addition to landing a spot on the Inc. 5000, GreyCastle recently maintained a position on the Cybersecurity 500, earned the 2015 Technology Innovation Award from the Center for Economic Growth, featured in TIME, CNBC, The Washington Post and Forbes, and its CEO, Reg Harnish, was named North America’s Cybersecurity Consultant of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards earlier this year.

About GreyCastle Security

GreyCastle Security is a cybersecurity services provider focused on risk management, awareness and operational security. The company was established to counter rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and manage risks in people, processes and technology. GreyCastle Security is comprised exclusively of highly certified professionals with prior security experience in healthcare, education, retail and financial services. GreyCastle Security’s team members are former CISOs, ISOs, security specialists and operators, that bring a client perspective to everything they do. Cybersecurity is their main priority - all day, every day. Visit greycastlesecurity.com for more information, and let GreyCastle Security redefine cybersecurity for you.

Assured Information Security (AIS) in Rome, NY acquired GreyCastle Security in late 2016. AIS is a cybersecurity firm dedicated to the research and development of cyberwar technologies for the United States military and federal agencies.