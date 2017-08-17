Dignity Health named Dr. Joseph Heidenreich the Facility Medical Director of Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room – Chandler McQueen. The facility is licensed under Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital, located in the West Valley.

“Dr. Heidenreich is an excellent physician and will ensure our new freestanding emergency room continues to deliver the highest quality care to Chandler and the surrounding communities,” said Robert “Bob” Honeycutt, President and CEO of Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.

Dr. Heidenreich received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Arizona. Before joining Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room, Dr. Heidenreich served as an emergency physician at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in Killeen, Texas and at CHI St. Joseph Burleson Hospital in Caldwell, TX. He also served as a partner at the physician-owned emergency medicine contact group Emergency Service Partners in Austin, TX. He is board-certified in emergency medicine and has over ten years of clinical experience.

The Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a full-service emergency room, licensed by the state, and open 24-7. The facility is staffed by board-certified physicians, emergency trained registered nurses and radiology technologists and equipped with a full radiology suite and an accredited laboratory. Additionally the emergency room has full access to Dignity Health’s network of physicians and specialists.

Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room in Chandler is located at 1064 E. Ray Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225. For more information, visit azgeneraler.com/locations/chandler-mcqueen.

About Dignity Health, Arizona Service Area

Dignity Health in Arizona includes five outstanding hospitals – Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, which includes Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Westgate Hospital and Arizona General Hospital. From this foundation, Dignity Health in Arizona has expanded into a comprehensive health care system, which includes imaging centers, clinics, specialty hospitals, urgent cares, insurance providers, an accountable care organization and other clinical partnerships. The Dignity Health Medical Group includes more than 40 practices and covers a wide range of specialties. Dignity Health in Arizona is part of Dignity Health, one of the nation’s largest health care systems. For more information, please visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/arizona.

About Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital

Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital is a full-service healthcare facility, licensed by the state as a general hospital. Spanning 39,000-square-feet, the hospital has inpatient rooms, two state-of-the-art operating rooms - for inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures, an emergency department, a high-complexity laboratory and a full radiology suite offering the latest technologies. Furthermore, patients have full access to the Dignity Health area facilities and physicians, and the hospital provides Phoenix-area residents with 24/7 access to emergency medical care. Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a fully-equipped off-campus emergency department, located within the community to bring a greatly needed access point to emergency medical care. For more information, visit azgeneraler.com.