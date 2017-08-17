Imagination Playground’s Win Big! Program Going Strong

The thing I like most about this contest is it rewards deserving schools or organizations, but it also infuses some added fun by allowing individuals to win too!

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks continues its successful community program – Win Big!

With the idea to bring more play to children, Win Big! was created as a way for communities to come together, collaborate and rally support for their favorite neighborhood school or family center. After just two weeks, program momentum is getting stronger with thousands of participants from across the nation. Each day support for the program continues to grow, and encouraging others to participate via social media remains to be the most popular method for rallying support. With two weeks remaining, there is still plenty of time to enter and vote!

In addition to nominating your favorite institution, Imagination Playground is offering the chance for one individual to win Big Blue Blocks for themselves! One program participant shared her enthusiasm by saying, “The thing I like most about this contest is it rewards deserving schools or organizations, but it also infuses some added fun by allowing individuals to win too!”

Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground, is amazed by the rapid growth of the program and says, “participation from individuals in nearly every state has been exciting to watch! This program has become one of our most successful programs to date. I have to believe it is due to the community element – communities coming together to support children and play in their local area!”

Entering is easy, just visit our Win Big! page at http://bit.ly/2w3JqYL and complete the short entry forms. By encouraging others in your community to participate as well, support for your favorite organization grows. The contest runs through August 31, 2017, so be sure to enter soon.

Also, as part of the Win Big! program, Imagination Playground is offering generous Summertime Specials - Unprecedented savings on all block sizes! We’re glad to help you bring creative play and block fun to children.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

