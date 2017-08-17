Being a two-time recipient of this recognition is due to the hard work of our team of domain experts, technologists, and creatives in earning the trust of our clients.

ByteCubed has been recognized as the 46th fastest growing company in the country on Inc.’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year ByteCubed is being recognized on the list. The Inc. 5000 list represents a cross section of the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses.

“Being a two-time recipient of this recognition is due to the hard work of our team of domain experts, technologists, and creatives in earning the trust of our clients,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of ByteCubed. “It is the team’s passion in helping both government and commercial clients accomplish their missions and aspirations that has earned us the opportunity to be recognized as the 46th fastest growing company in the nation.”

The top 500 companies on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine. All companies on the list will be honored at the annual Inc. 5000 event beginning on October 10th in Palm Desert, CA.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” said Eric Schurenberg, Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

ByteCubed continues to grow and recently welcomed a new Chief Technology Officer, Carlyle Davis, who will lead technology strategy and play a key role in advancing our commitment to technical excellence. The company also recently expanded its capabilities of data science, analytics, rapid idea execution and delivery, and user experience to include mixed reality with a partnership with Microsoft as a Mixed Reality Agency Partner. As part of the program, ByteCubed completed a specialized program partnering with Microsoft to create high-quality, value-driven mixed reality experiences from concept to deployment.

# # #

ByteCubed is a results-oriented and high-impact consulting firm, dedicated to providing innovative yet cost-effective solutions to our federal and commercial customers. We ensure our clients’ success by developing a deep understanding of their critical needs and teaming top technologists with domain experts to develop tailored and reliable solutions. At ByteCubed, we are committed to providing the best in customer service and to helping our customers accomplish their missions. For more information, please visit http://www.bytecubed.com.