Google Premier Partner Awards Their lead tracking software is an exciting new offering

Google Premier Partner Awards

Local Search Masters was named the winner of the ‘Growing Businesses Online Award’ in North America at the 2017 Google Premier Partner Awards. The award recognizes the top-performing Google Premier Partner in North America for their contributions to digital marketing, product innovation, and client growth. "Local Search Masters does a terrific job advertising clients on our Google AdWords platform” says Sara Waters, Agency Development Manager at Google. “Their lead tracking software, which tracks the origin and lifetime value of leads generated from Google ad campaigns is an exciting new offering; we appreciate new technology that helps companies understand the ROI of their Google advertisement to ultimately reach business goals and success metrics." LSM now has a chance to represent the Americas in the global Premier Partner Awards held in New York City on September 28th.

Inc. 5000 List

Local Search Masters was named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year, coming in at #3059 with a three-year growth rate of 108 percent. “It’s great to be back on the Inc. 5000 list and see some of our clients recognized for their growth as well” says CEO, Trevor Emerson. Businesses named to the list will be recognized at the 2017 Inc. 5000 Conference this October in Palm Desert, California.

About Local Search Masters

Founded in 2006, Local Search Masters helps multi-location businesses generate more leads through user-friendly websites and customized, scalable digital marketing campaigns. Through LSM’s proprietary lead tracking software, they make it easy for companies to understand the true return on investment from their websites and ad campaigns at the store and national levels. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the agency is a preferred vendor to over 4,200 stores in the United States and Canada.

Local Search Masters

1037 Jefferson Street

Nashville, TN 37208

602-497-3923