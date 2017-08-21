Mother Earth Products Reveals New In StyleTV Feature

Mother Earth Products, a supplier of freeze-dried and dehydrated fruits and vegetables, today announced its featured review on In Style TV. The episode aired nationally on We tv, August 1 to 7, 2017. During the two-minute segment, In Style TV presenter Brittany Cascone focused on the nutritional and lifestyle benefits of Mother Earth Products’ wide variety of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods, including fruits, vegetables, and seasonings.

Mother Earth Products caters to a growing demand for easily accessible health foods that are both natural and sustainable. All Mother Earth Products are gluten-free, made with Non-GMO ingredients, have no additives or preservatives, and are packaged in an FDA approved facility to uphold high-quality standards.

The feature on In Style TV provided far-reaching digital and visual exposure for Mother Earth Product’s health and lifestyle food brand. The episode broadcasted nationally on We tv and on Ion Television across 9 major markets, reaching over 86 million households nationwide.

“Each blend is good for so many things, including camping, hiking, skiing, backpacking, mountain climbing, emergency preparedness and survival,” said Courtney Evans, Chief Information Officer of Mother Earth Products. “We offer conveniently sized servings made with wholesome and nutritious ingredients, which can be eaten as a snack on the go or added to a favorite dish.”

Mother Earth Products offerings are freeze dried, which is a dehydration technique that exposes the food to cold temperatures. The process uses an advanced technology that removes all water and moisture, enabling the fruits and vegetables to retain a high percentage of their original flavor and nutrient content. The process also eliminates the risk of bacterial and fungal growth and creates a shelf stable product that can also be stored for emergencies and survival purposes.

“The spot on In Style TV has really helped us to increase brand awareness, as well as sales,” said Evans. “As we look to the future, we plan to expand and intensify our efforts to promote the benefits of freeze-dried and dehydrated products.”

All of Mother Earth Products features and videos can be found on motherearthproducts.com/our-videos-gallery or Mother Earth Products YouTube channel.

# # #

About Mother Earth Products

Mother Earth Products is a leading producer of natural and Non-GMO freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. The company was founded by the Young and Evans family and is based in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Mother Earth Products creates the highest quality freeze-dried and dehydrated foods, which the company retails online to thousands of customers. For more information about Mother Earth Products, visit, http://www.motherearthproducts.com or find Mother Earth Products on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About In Style TV

In Style TV is a half hour news magazine style television series committed to giving viewers uncommon access to a wide variety of subjects. Each episode offers unique and insightful consumer information on the latest products and trends.