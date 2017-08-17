Hoplite Films Sets Sail to Saint Lucia

Hoplite Entertainment

Hoplite Entertainment has begun production in Saint Lucia on the exciting new show “Beach Slap”, a competition series set on the beautiful beaches of the Bay Garden Resorts and Spa. “Beach Slap” is a reality TV show competition where contestants compete for prizes and cash, all from one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The show is slated for release on OTT platforms in 2018.

“This show is brains and brawns and has a bit of everything: beaches, sunshine, athleticism, games and music,” said Jonathan Smith, CEO of Hoplite Entertainment. “It has a party vibe reminiscent of MTV shows yet it incorporates serious athleticism on a fun obstacle course. It’s fun in the sun!”

The show boasts an eclectic array of hosts including actress and philanthropist Sarodj Bertin, formerly Miss Universe - Haiti in 2010 and "Reina Hispano-Americana" in 2012; stand-up comedian Bret Ernst who has appeared on “Comedy Central Presents” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”; renowned South African soap opera star and television host Khanyi Mbau; and Hollywood actress Amanda Landry who has appeared on TV series “Tosh.0” and “The Joe Schmo Show”.

Principal photography is set to begin in August and end in September.

About Hoplite Entertainment

Hoplite Entertainment, a full-service Emmy nominated production company in Los Angeles, delivers diverse TV, film, OTT and live content and has cultivated strong ties worldwide. Production partners include South African-based AAA Entertainment, Dubai-based Alcatraz Productions, among others in Asia. In just a few short years, Hoplite has developed a massive catalogue, amassing numerous domestic and international productions.

