RPI Will Sponsor Midwest Lawson User Group in Northfield, MN

RPI Consultants is proud to sponsor the 2017 MWLUG Summer Conference scheduled for August 23-24. As an Infor Alliance business partner, RPI is excited to engage with the Infor Lawson Community as customers continue to migrate to 10x, deploy Global HR and dEPM solutions, and start looking to version 11.

Attending the MWLUG from RPI will be several Partners and Senior Consultants including Richard Stout, Jeremy Stoltzfus, Melissa Olson, Chris Gordon, Stephanie, Justin Braun and Keith Wayland. RPI will have over 15 consultants and partners in attendance to help answer any questions attendees may have about their current system, or a roadmap to an upgrade.

RPI will be offering the opportunity for MWLUG attendees to schedule a free meeting with one of RPI’s subject matter experts. Attendees can schedule a meeting and discuss v10 Lawson upgrades, Global HR implementation, Lawson Supply Chain optimization, Lawson Financials optimization, Infor Managed Services or a “design your own meeting.” Attendees looking to schedule a free meeting should check the MWLUG agenda and set aside time in between sessions or after hours to meet with RPI.

RPI will be presenting two sessions while at the MWLUG. Senior HCM Consultant, Kevin Hamilton will present “Competencies: Power up your GHR” on Wednesday, August 23rd from 2:15 pm-3:15 pm in the Viking room. This session will provide attendees with information on how to define competencies, skills, certifications and other qualifications.

Partners, Keith Wayland and Richard Leigh Stout will be delivering, “Day 2: I’m on v10…. What do I do Next?” on Wednesday, August 23rd from 2:15 pm-3:15 pm in the Grieg/144 room. .This presentation will feature Mr. Wayland and Mr. Stout sharing an upbeat account on the state of the industry, high level road-mapping and “Day Two” initiatives. They will review hot and trending products, tools, and technology that fit into your Infor Lawson enterprise.

Mr. Stout commented “This is a presentation for everyone in the Infor Lawson community, including business, functional, technical, and executives. Everyone can take something tangible away from the presentation to put into action.”

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is a business applications implementation and optimization firm focused on delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. The RPI team includes certified technical and functional experts in Infor Solutions, Lawson, Perceptive Content, Perceptive Capture and Kofax as well as other automation technologies to enhance the procure-to-pay, financial reporting, and human resources processes.

RPI’s model focuses on delivering solutions to specific business problems through on-demand strategic intervention. Our team-based approach allows us to leverage the best resources part-time, on a task-by-task basis, while working closely with our clients to identify opportunities to minimize costs associated with travel and downtime. RPI prides itself on providing customers with the most value for their dollar, delivering value-added information and genuinely caring about the outcome of an engagement.