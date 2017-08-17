The fastest growing talent management platform ranks 34th in Massachusetts due to 304% growth in revenue.

ClearCompany, the leading talent management solution that helps companies identify, hire and engage more A Players, has been ranked 1338 on the Inc. 5000, making them the fastest growing talent management software on the market. ClearCompany's 304% growth over the past 3 years earned them a place on this exclusive ranking of the fastest growing private companies for the second year in a row, seeing an increase in ranking from last year's spot at 1543.

This recognition comes at a time of tremendous growth for ClearCompany in revenue, application development and staff.

ClearCompany's software suite helps their over 2,000 clients consistently improve their talent lifecycle by implementing and automating a best practices-driven approach to talent management. With solutions for applicant tracking, new employee onboarding, performance management and goal tracking, their patent pending system is the only one on the market that enables companies to find, hire and retain more top talent.

"Hiring and retaining the best people has become today's most important priority for leading companies," said Andre Lavoie, CEO of ClearCompany. "Our own success is fully attributed to our amazing employees and their relentless pursuit of our company mission."

ClearCompany continues to lead the market in innovative talent management and talent acquisition software with the most cutting-edge and integrated solution for organizations with 50 to 5000 employees. The company has also received significant industry recognition; they recently announced an industry-leading partnership and integration with ADP and were named the easiest to use HR Management Suite on the market.

About ClearCompany

For more than a decade, ClearCompany has helped companies identify, hire and retain tens of thousands of A Players from among hundreds of millions of applicants. We designed and built an organic, unified platform to deliver better hiring experiences, seamless onboarding, company-wide goal alignment and performance management, all driven by best practices. ClearCompany is a privately owned company in operation since 2004 with three offices in Boston, MA, San Francisco, CA, and Fort Collins, CO.