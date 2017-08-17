Phonism Improves Operational Efficiency for Mitel Deployments

Phonism announces support for Mitel phones. Now service providers deploying Mitel phones can provide a superior customer experience in a cost effective way.

Today Phonism announced its official support for a wide range of Mitel Aastra phone models (The complete list can be found below). This provides a quick and easy solution for the management and configuration of Mitel phones and increases operational efficiency for service providers.

Phonism, a market leader in VoIP phone provisioning and management, is constantly gaining momentum in an industry where their services are desperately needed. With each new supported brand, Phonism helps service providers standardize and streamline their onboarding and support processes. This enables service providers to simplify their operations and ultimately revolutionize the way they interact with their customers.

“We're thrilled to announce the support for the Mitel Aastra phones due to the significant demand we've seen from the market," said Steve Lazaridis, CEO of Phonism. “Now these service providers can provide a superior customer experience in a cost effective way.”

The software behind provisioning and managing SIP phones has remained stagnant, causing additional time and hassle for service providers and decreasing their overall operational efficiency. Phonism is dedicated to changing that. The company focuses on ease-of-use in order to reduce onboarding and support times, reduce risk of configuration error, and provide greater flexibility to service providers.

Mitel Aastra Models: 6739i, 6737i, 6735i, 6731i, 6730i, 6873i, 6867i, 6865i, 6863i

About Phonism

Phonism (https://phonism.com/) is the leading cloud platform for VoIP device provisioning and management. Phonism helps service providers easily manage all their devices from a centralized location. The company’s innovative approach has helped their customers to streamline onboarding and support, saving them valuable time and increasing their bottom line. With Phonism, the days of manual provisioning are in the rearview.