Cornerstone VNA of Rochester, New Hampshire, has again set the mark for excellent care with their highest-risk patient populations. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, Cornerstone VNA achieved a readmission rate of 3.4% over 146 of their high-risk, poly-chronic patients. This number far surpasses both the New Hampshire state readmission rate benchmark of 18.2% and the national benchmark of 16.7%.*

Jennifer Gullison, Clinical Director, attributes their incredible success in maintaining a low rate of hospital readmissions to the quality of care provided by Cornerstone clinicians in addition to the use of Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) advanced telemonitoring. “We have been using the HRS telemonitoring solution to help manage our chronic disease patients. The videos, custom education, and daily reminders helps have been extremely beneficial in allowing us to provide quality care.”

Cornerstone VNA, which is consistently rated as a top agency by patients for its quality home health care, has achieved a 4-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and is recognized as a Top Agency in the Home Care Elite, incorporated HRS' innovative telemonitoring software into its leading care management programs in 2016, to support their heart failure patients. In the program, patients are provided with 4G Samsung tablets and FDA-approved Bluetooth® devices for vital biometric monitoring. Patients take and track their vitals daily while clinicians monitor them through the online portal and mobile apps. The HRS software gives clinicians the ability to monitor patients who are at high-risk for hospital readmissions and it allows seamless communication between patients and clinicians through text, phone, and video calling.

With over 85% of patients being poly-chronic, Cornerstone VNA leverages the communication tools in the HRS software, especially the video calling feature, to help their telehealth clinicians gain a more timely insight on the patient’s condition and visual inspection without having to make additional visits to the home. Anne Carle, Telehealth Clinician at Cornerstone VNA, adds “my passion is to stay connected with patients. HRS telemedicine allows me to do this daily and keep patients out of the hospital.”

“We are so fortunate to work with an incredible provider like Cornerstone VNA who serves as great example for how to deliver exceptional care daily,” stated Jarrett Bauer, CEO of HRS. “Their team has fully embraced the advantages of what the new technology found in telehealth can bring to improve the experience for their patients and the clinical experts. Combined with their well-managed clinical processes, Cornerstone VNA should be a model that all post-acute providers look to emulate.”

Cornerstone VNA is a non-profit home, health and hospice agency currently serving Rockingham, Strafford, Belknap and Carroll Counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine. The team at Cornerstone VNA provides skilled nursing, rehabilitative therapies, social work as well as volunteer and support services through five distinct programs: Home Care, Hospice Care, Palliative Care, Life Care-Private Duty and Community Care. For more than 100 years, Cornerstone VNA has been committed to bringing services to people of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay, so that families can stay together at home, even when facing the challenges of aging, surgical recovery, chronic or life-threatening illnesses or end of life care. To learn more about Cornerstone VNA, visit http://www.cornerstonevna.org or call 800-691-1133.

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading home care agencies with the most advanced remote monitoring platform focused on changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS’ disease-specific engagement kits are customized with educational video, care plans, medication reminders while integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. For clinicians, HRS' software allows for the management of high-risk patients and provides seamless communication with them through video chat, wound imaging and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit http://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com or call (347) 699 – 6477.

*New Hampshire and National readmission rate benchmarks from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, Home Health Compare Data Sets, July 2017