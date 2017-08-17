San Diego Bridal Expo Makes Wedding Planning Easy

See all the latest styles on the Bridal Bazaar runway.

Spend a fun and special day shopping for all your wedding needs at the Bridal Bazaar on September 17th at the San Diego Convention Center. This wedding expo will give engaged couples the opportunity to visit exhibits by nearly 200 of San Diego's best wedding professionals. At the show, couples can see the latest wedding fashions on the runway, be inspired by new ideas and trends, sample cakes and catering options, and find all the services they need for a successful wedding. Plus they can take advantage of special offers and discounts offered only at the Bridal Bazaar.

Bridal Bazaar

Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 10am - 4pm

San Diego Convention Center - Hall H

111 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

Wedding expos are the perfect place to start planning a wedding or to find those special finishing touches if the big day is right around the corner. They provide endless inspiration, help save money and let you meet the best local wedding pros face to face.

Everyone who registers at the Bridal Bazaar will receive a free one year subscription to Brides Magazine and a chance to win diamond earrings or cufflinks from Irelia Fine Jewelry.

Tickets are $12.00 online at http://www.BridalBazaar.com or $15.00 at the door.

About Bridal Bazaar

The Bridal Bazaar was founded in San Diego in 1975 and has been connecting engaged couples and local wedding vendors for 42-years. The company produces three large expos each year at the San Diego Convention Center and the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Bridal Bazaar bridal shows are some of the largest in the US in terms of the number of exhibitors and attendees.