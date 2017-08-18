SpaceIQ Turns Any Company’s Workplace into a Smart Space

SpaceIQ, the creator of a powerful and easy-to-use workplace management platform, today announced its official company launch. Operating under the radar since January 2016, SpaceIQ has built a platform that addresses many workplace challenges and provides enterprises with significant and meaningful ROI. The company already counts some of the world’s most innovative companies as its clients, including Glassdoor, which has already recognized the return on investment that smarter use of their work spaces brings.

SpaceIQ allows its customers to overcome these challenges with a powerful and easy-to-use CAFM/IWMS (Computer Assisted Facility Management or Integrated Workplace Management System) solution. It provides companies with real-time insight into space utilization and optimization, meaningful real estate analytics, move management, an employee-focused app and the ability to proactively manage workplace budgets, transforming the workplace from a cost-center into a competitive advantage.

Globally, businesses spend over $20 trillion annually on commercial real estate, as workplace-related costs are now the second biggest expense for all companies following Human Resources. However, most companies still struggle to manage the workplace effectively because the only available tools are cumbersome legacy Facility Management solutions that use outdated twenty-year old technology.

“I’m impressed with SpaceIQ’s innovative approach to solving the complex and fragmented problems found in the workplace,” said Rick Friedman, Director of Facilities at Glassdoor. “They are delivering a powerful, smart, easy-to-use product that all workplace and facility leaders, managers and planners will find invaluable.”

“Every square foot, piece of equipment, communication and action either costs or makes money. The smart workplace leverages real-time software and continuously accumulated data to optimize office activity and assets,” said Jeff Revoy, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of SpaceIQ. “SpaceIQ therefore thrives at the nexus of the company’s technologies, physical assets and processes, providing strategic leadership for the CEO, CFO and Facility Manager who can now utilize workplace data to more effectively scale their companies.”

About SpaceIQ

SpaceIQ is a technology company founded by seasoned business and technology leaders to transform every workplace from a cost center into a competitive advantage. The SpaceIQ workplace management platform is a smart IWMS/CAFM solution with a suite of powerful and easy-to-use workplace optimization features such as space planning, move management, real estate forecasting and more, helping companies of any size to increase engagement, fuel productivity and reduce costs through operational efficiency and centralized visibility. SpaceIQ is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in Sandy, Utah.

For more information http://www.spaceiq.com/