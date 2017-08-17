TAKE Supply Chain (TSC), a division of TAKE Solutions Ltd., today announced a significant expansion of its OneSCM® supply chain management platform, which serves as the central “command and control” portal between the ERP, WMS and other connected workflow-specific systems and a universally accessible collaboration portal for manufacturers and their supply chain partners. Specifically, new eSourcing, Demand Planning, Supplier Forecast Collaboration, and Engineering Quality modules have been added to give users complete continuity in data flow, and a faster workflow progression, from purchasing to payment (P2P). The upgraded OneSCM solution also features new Material Requirements Planning (MRP) Push/Pull functionality that will improve the timing precision of suppliers’ material shipments.

“Those in the high tech, industrial and consumer goods industries have made it adamantly clear that, despite the number of ERPs and other business systems in place, they are still struggling to maintain 360-degree visibility into the progress and performance of collective supply chain operations,” explained Steve Rice, vice president, product group, at TAKE Supply Chain. “With OneSCM, both our customers and their trading partners have complete, around-the-clock visibility into what’s happening within their shared supply chain function. This single source of data truth, as we call it, extends from the first purchasing-related action to the final payment, and enables organizations to reduce the number of resources required to execute against their customer demand. It also enables them to increase working capital, maximize spend and improve supplier relationships.”

The cloud-based OneSCM platform syncs with users’ existing business systems, including the ERP and WMS, to validate data and facilitate an automated, and uninterrupted, flow of accurate transactional data across all workflows. Planning, procurement, logistics/shipping, finance, and other supply chain executives can all log in to the web-based OneSCM communications and collaboration portal to stay in step with suppliers – and each other – at all times. Not only do users gain complete operational visibility, they also maintain real-time access to actionable data sets that help reduce, if not completely eliminate, costly errors and delays that cut into their profitability. For example:



The OneSCM Demand Planning solution makes it easy to forecast the impact of fluctuating market conditions and customer demand on your business, for up to 60 months in advance. It uses an industry-leading number of business forecasting algorithms (205+) to systematically analyze up to five years of historical data to recommend the “best fit” forecasting method, enabling supply chain planners to consistently identify future cost savings opportunities and achieve accurate demand predictions based on past operational performance.

The OneSCM Supplier Forecast Collaboration module enables planners to share business forecasts with their suppliers and collaborate on fulfillment strategies that build confidence in their collective ability to meet demand. Both buyers and suppliers will have the foresight to identify potential fulfillment issues and make preemptive adjustments to their commitments for each forecast period.

The new OneSCM eSourcing module gives supply chain managers the means to rapidly adapt purchasing activities. It enables users to streamline request for quote (RFQ) solicitations, perform price and term comparisons, negotiate with suppliers and convert Sales Quotes to Purchase Orders (PO) in the same place.

The new MRP Push/Pull feature in OneSCM’s Procurement Collaboration module then enables manufacturers to sync PO delivery requirements with their MRP system to achieve the precise level of supplier and inventory predictability needed to execute against changing customer demands and market conditions.

Should suppliers have any concerns about complying with manufacturers’ pre-defined material specifications, they can use the OneSCM Engineering Quality module to submit Supplier Deviation Requests. Manufacturers will automatically be notified about the suppliers’ deviation and have the means to issue either an “accepted, rejected, reworked or scrapped” disposition based on their engineers’ buy-side review and decision regarding the impact of the deviation on final good quality.

“TAKE’s continued investment in the OneSCM platform has led to the formation of an end-to-end digital supply chain solution that facilitates a highly collaborative and completely synchronized decision network between our customers and their suppliers,” Rice continued. “OneSCM eliminates the data silos that have historically existed in global supply chain environments so that our customers can continue to identify additional cost saving measures and be more responsive to their customers’ demands.”

For more information about how OneSCM can drive tangible improvements in your supply chain, visit http://www.takesupplychain.com.