Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit's first Chocolate Festival will be held September 11th - 14th. Chocolate Lovers Enjoy Desserts from Internationally Renowned Chocolatier José Ramón Castillo, Drink Tastings, Spa Services, Nightly Turndowns & More Inspired by One of Mexico’s Most Traditional Ancestral Delights

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit pays tribute to one of Mexico’s most traditional ancestral delights – cacao - with its first Chocolate Festival, September 11th - 14th. The “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” resort invites guests to savor the exquisite aromas and flavors of the ‘food of the gods’ with a chocolate bar, tastings, interactive workshops, signature menus, spa treatments and more.

A highlight of the event is an exceptional spirited tasting with guest chocolatier José Ramón Castillo who will showcase his top chocolate desserts paired with the finest Mexican red and white wines, tequilas and mezcals. Chef Castillo is the founder of Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva and the AULA QUE BO! chocolate education center. Inspired by the ancient Maya and Aztecs, he marked the beginning of a new way of producing and consuming chocolate in Latin America, combining artisanal techniques with an in-depth knowledge of modern cuisine. Chef Castillo has created unparalleled Latin flavors and combinations based on his faith in national products, adapting them in his chocolate without the use of traditional fillings with creams, butters or sugars.

Guests looking to take relaxation to the next level can do so at the resort’s award-winning SE Spa with themed offerings like the Xocolat Ritual. Made with 100% pure bitter chocolate, this three-step ritual (80 min / $198) consists of an exfoliation, facial, body mask, and massage. After the chocolate-infused treatment, each guest is given a unique chocolate drink and amenity specially created by the resort’s executive chef, Claudio Hotter.

Additional activities include hot and cold cocoa drink tastings featuring ingredients and Mexican favorites like the “Hernán Cortes” drink, a mix of cocoa and chili described by the Spanish Conqueror in his expedition journals. A unique chocolate creation will be given during turndown service during every evening of The Chocolate Festival.

The festival is part of the resort’s all-inclusive nightly rate. Resort rates start at $319 per person per night, based on double occupancy. The Grand Velas resort’s all-inclusive rates include luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. For more information on Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, visit http://vallarta.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit:

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a Leading Hotel of the World, enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with plasma TVs, wireless internet access, fully stocked mini bar, L’Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines. New Wellness Suites include a personal training session and massage in-suite in addition to other fitness amenities, such as a Lifecycle Exercise Bike, organic soaps, an Alchimia Apothecary Aromatherapy Kit, a Nikken Kenko pillow and comforter, and LED lamp with a clock and timer. Of the resort’s five restaurants, three, serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. An oasis of wellbeing, the resort’s Leading Spa of the World offers 20 treatment suites, more than 30 spa treatments, many inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature water journey. Other features include a fitness center, 24/7 in suite service, water sports, business center, tennis, baby concierge, Kids Club, and teen lounge during holidays. Puerto Vallarta is just a 15-minute drive away. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting facilities, including the Grand Marissa Ballroom, which consists of more than 6,000 square feet and is easily subdivided into five separate rooms. The resort’s facilities also include four other rooms ranging from 681 to more than 1,954 square feet that offer several arrangement variations to maximize meeting productivity and efficiency. The resort has won numerous awards from Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, U.S. News and World Report and Forbes, which named it one of the Top Ten Coolest All-Inclusive in 2012. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, majority owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.