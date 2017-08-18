IO Corp Announces Partnership with Nutanix as Authorized Reseller

IO Corp has signed on as an official authorized reseller of Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, in order to expand their offering of next-gen hyper-converged infrastructure to their existing client base.

IO Corp has historically specialized in providing the endpoint piece of virtual desktop infrastructure environments. With Nutanix powering the backend infrastructure, IO Corp has shipped more than 30,000 Teradici-based zero client units to the U.S. Department of Defense alone. In partnering with Nutanix, IO Corp will be able to extend the latest in cloud computing and storage to those currently utilizing their technology.

Nutanix is a pioneer in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) space. HCI combines all operations based around the control of data and places these components into one centralized instance of management. Emphasis is taken off of the management and architecture of siloed or legacy systems, promoting cost-effectiveness, scalability and the liberty to innovate on an unprecedented level. In teaming up with Nutanix, IO Corp looks to leverage their existing technology with Nutanix powering the backend data center operations.

The benefits of HCI are the ability to scale up infrastructure without the need to scale out IT efforts. It also helps minimize the current footprint of the data center and control overall operational costs.

Matt Brady, CEO of IO Corp, said that he wants to show customers the power of the next-gen data center capabilities. “Nutanix is a maverick of the enterprise cloud computing space, and we are happy to have the opportunity to align our brand with their solutions,” Brady said. “Some companies aren’t completely comfortable with moving their entire business to the cloud, or are surprised at the long-term operational costs of the public cloud providers like AWS and Azure, so the concept of a hyper-converged private data center, along with a hybrid cloud strategy, lets them have the best of both worlds. We want to be able to bring the power of private data center technology to smaller businesses.”

About IO Corp

Founded in 1977, Utah-based IO Corp is a supplier of centralized and virtualized computing space. As an authorized reseller of Nutanix Enterprise Cloud computing solutions, IO Corp helps bring together the security and control of private data center operations with the elasticity and scalability of the public cloud.