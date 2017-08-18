Trifecta Med Spa, a leading light in the cosmetic treatments industry in New York, is yet again adding more innovative developments to its practice, with the acceptance of Bitcoins as a regular payment option. This new and exciting development gives more scope to the client experience, and keeps the organization far ahead of the competition.

Sure to open up its huge range of services to a new client base, the use of the ever growing crytocurrency payment method brings easier online transactions, creating a freer and more wide-ranging choice of payments for client, both old and new.

Working in conjunction with Coinbase, transactions can easily be converted to US Dollars, with the process taking literally seconds. Cash is virtually transferred directly to the receiver instantly, creating a receipt and order confirmation on both sides. This gives peace of mind to the buyer, and delivers funds directly to the company. Overall, this ensures a faster payment process, and therefore treatments can be scheduled in in a timelier manner, allowing more clients in the New York City area to access the help and advice they need.

The modern-day use of such online payment methods is also easy for the buyer and gives the option for refunds, if they should become necessary. A clear and easy to follow paper trail gives transparency on both sides.

The innovation of Bitcoin currency transfers are growing year upon year, and over the last 12 months has reached a peak of popularity. This innovation is being taken on by many industries, and Trifecta Med Spa is one of the first within the cosmetic, health, and beauty world to offer it to its clients, confirming the company's ever-present commitment to offering its clients the most up to date and innovative features, whether it is treatments or the overall customer service experience.

Trifecta Med Spa is proud to offer its clients a large range of new and regular treatment options, including Juvederm, Botox, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, Ultherapy face lift, to name just a few of its best selling options. With several locations in New York, clients have an a wide choice in terms of what treatment to have, and where to have it, as well as being given the highest standard of customer care and attention. The addition of Bitcoin payment options to the roster gives an even freer experience, and is sure to attract more custom towards the three locations so far. An ever-growing organization, Trifecta Med Spa strive to give its customers the best of the best, while staying ahead of the competition.