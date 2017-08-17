Mobile consistently challenges the status quo for marketers, but more than ever, it is critical for marketers to be thoughtful and purposeful in how they use mobile for business growth

Celebrating the teams and talent who are leveraging the power of mobile to create marketing campaigns that drive business impact, the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) today revealed the shortlist for the 2017 Global Smarties Awards selected from hundreds of submissions representing campaigns in over 30 countries. Additionally, the shortlist is also being announced for the first year regional North America Smarties.

The shortlist was selected by the Smarties Pre-Screening Council, which includes more than 100 senior-level mobile marketers. These entries will now undergo review by the MMA’s independent jury, which is comprised of 27 senior brand and agency professionals led by jury president Richard Kellum, CMO of Goodyear.

For the 2017 Global and North America Smarties programs, the MMA adjusted the weighing of the judging criteria, making business impact the most critical element in determining which campaigns will win a Smarties. This new emphasis makes the Smarties Awards the first global, mobile-centric program to focus on such benchmarks.

“Mobile is so much more than a ‘channel.’ With its ubiquity and capacity for seemingly-endless originality, it is now the core driver of business innovation and impact,” said Sheryl Daija, Chief Strategy Officer, MMA. “Mobile consistently challenges the status quo for marketers, but more than ever, it is critical for marketers to be thoughtful and purposeful in how they use mobile for business growth. This is why the emphasis of the Smarties has shifted and why it was so important for us to create the new Business Impact Index, we announced just recently.”

The shortlist for the 2017 Global Smarties Awards includes:

MARKETING STRATEGY

Brand Awareness



Linksys and POSSIBLE for “Influencing the In-Store Influencers”

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. and Red Fuse Communications India for “Pocket Dentist”

Levi’s® and OMD China for “The Levi’s® Campaign that Levi’s® Didn't Create”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Yasmin and PHD China for “Yasmin's Sex-Ed Revolution”

Lead Generation / Direct Response / Conversions



Alcoholics Anonymous and J.Walter Thompson Brazil for “Anonymous Friend”

Maybelline New York and Mindshare China for “Maybelline Proves E-Commerce and Livestreaming Were Made for Each Other”

Pizza Hut China and Mindshare China for “Pizza Hut: The Social Enabler”

Nike China and Mindshare China for “Reinventing the Athlete Tour”

Product / Services Launch



Maybelline New York and Mindshare for “Celebrity Endorsement in the Age of Social Media”

Maybelline New York and Mindshare China for “Maybelline Proves E-Commerce and Livestreaming Were Made For Each Other”

Marriott International for “The New Marriott Mobile App: The Perfect Travel Companion®”

Unilever Food Solutions Turkey and Being Çözüm for “UFS Safe Hands”

Yapi Kredi and KoçZer for “Yapi Kredi – Mobile Launch”

Yasmin and PHD China for “Yasmin's Sex-Ed Revolution”

Promotion



McDonald's Australia and VML Sydney for “McDonald's Monopoly App”

L’Oréal and Mindshare China for “Mobile Makeover for Gamers by L’Oréal Men Expert”

T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Nestlé / Nescafé and Mindshare and MAXUS for “Turn your Home into a Café with Nescafé”

Relationship Building / CRM



Linksys and POSSIBLE for “Influencing the In-Store Influencers”

Marriott International - M Live Platform for “M Live GeoFencing Surprise & Delight Platform”

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. and Red Fuse Communications India for “Pocket Dentist”

T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Social Impact / Not for Profit



Alcoholics Anonymous and J.Walter Thompson Brazil for “Anonymous Friend”

Fundación Banco de Bosques and Wunderman Buenos Aires for “Eco Alarm”

PepsiCo and Mindshare for “Mirinda: Release the Pressure”

Instituto AzMina and J.Walter Thompson for “More than 70%”

Yasmin and PHD China for “Yasmin's Sex-Ed Revolution”

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. and Red Fuse Communications India for “Pocket Dentist”

MEDIA

Cross Media



Nike and Mindshare for “Inspiring the Athlete Within Every Woman”

Manulife (International) Ltd. and PHD Hong Kong for “ManulifeMOVE”

Pizza Hut China and Mindshare China for “Pizza Hut: The Social Enabler”

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. and Red Fuse Communications India for “Pocket Dentist”

Nike China and Mindshare China for “Reinventing the Athlete Tour”

Cross Mobile Integration



Unilever Indonesia/Axe and Mindshare Indonesia for “Axelerate Find Your Magic”

Nike and Mindshare for “Inspiring the Athlete Within Every Woman”

Kozy Shack and MNI for “Kozy Shack and inMarket: Extreme Pudding Shortage”

Maybelline New York and Mindshare China for “Maybelline Proves E-Commerce and Livestreaming Were Made for Each Other”

Instituto AzMina and J.Walter Thompson for “More than 70%”

Yasmin and PHD China for “Yasmin's Sex-Ed Revolution”

Marketing within a Mobile Gaming Environment



L’Oréal and Mindshare China for “Mobile Makeover for Gamers by L’Oréal Men Expert”

Pizza Hut China and Mindshare China for “Pizza Hut: The Social Enabler”

Unilever - Signal and R/GA London for “The Adventures of Little Brush Big Brush”

Warner Bros. and Mediacom Turkey for “Warner Bros. – Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

Messaging



Softlogic Life and Mindshare Sri Lanka for “Campaign That Saved 2500 Lives”

Coca-Cola Myanmar and Fulcrum Media for “Coca-Cola Refresh and Top-Up”

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) for “IHG iMessage”

Mobile App



Avianca and Accenture Interactive for “Avianca's Carla Chatbot”

McDonald's Australia and VML Sydney for “McDonald's Monopoly App”

KFC and Ogilvy Johannesburg for “Suppertime Stories”

Braintree and Havas Media for “Tour de Tech”

Yasmin and PHD China for “Yasmin's Sex-Ed Revolution”

Mobile Native



Festival Republic and Gameloft Advertising Solutions for “Reading & Leeds”

Maybelline and TBWA\Singapore for “The Maybelline Snapchat Hack”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Mobile Search



Elevit and PHD China for “The First Hello”

Alcoholics Anonymous and J.Walter Thompson Brazil for “Anonymous Friend”

Diageo and Mindshare for “Home Party Essentials 101 - By SIMI the AI-powered Bartender”

Marriott International - M Live Platform for “M Live GeoFencing Surprise & Delight Platform”

Instituto AzMina and J.Walter Thompson for “More than 70%”

Pizza Hut China and Mindshare China for “Pizza Hut: The Social Enabler”

McDonald's and VML Sydney for “Snaplications”

Mobile Website



Samsung and R/GA for “Can't Stop”

Samsung Vietnam and Leo Burnett Vietnam for “Galaxy A - Say A”

Elevit and PHD China for “The First Hello”

KFC and Ogilvy Johannesburg for “The Soundbite Chart”

TECHNOLOGY

Innovation



Reply.ai and R/GA San Francisco for “BotBot”

CA Technologies and Swirl for “Election Night on the Empire State Building”

Peugeot and OMD for “Peugeot 3008 Airplane Mode Targeting”

Samsung Vietnam and Leo Burnett Vietnam for “Samsung - 900km from Home”

KFC and Ogilvy Johannesburg for “Suppertime Stories”

Location Based Services or Targeting



Linksys and POSSIBLE for “Influencing the In-Store Influencers”

Marriott International - M Live Platform for “M Live GeoFencing Surprise & Delight Platform”

Unilever - Surf and Mindshare Vietnam for “Surf’s up! Unlocking Rural Areas in Vietnam Through Hyper-location Mobile Targeting and Experiential Activations”

Mobile Audio



Ariel, Mobitainment and Brainbow Conscious Creatives for “Ariel: Impossible Made Possible”

Samsung and R/GA for “Can't Stop”

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. and Red Fuse Communications India for “Pocket Dentist”

Mobile Payments / Commerce



Maybelline New York and Mindshare for “Celebrity Endorsement in the Age of Social Media”

Maybelline New York and Mindshare China for “Maybelline Proves E-Commerce and Livestreaming Were Made for Each Other”

Shell and MOBGEN for “Shell App for Connected Car”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Mobile Video



Beats by Dre and Havas Media for “Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko: Beats Media House”

Unilever Indonesia/Axe and Mindshare Indonesia for “Axelerate Find Your Magic”

Disney and AdColony for “Mobile Video Gold: Disney's Interactive Mobile Video for Pirates of the Caribbean”

Elevit and PHD China for “The First Hello”

Yasmin and PHD China for “Yasmin's Sex-Ed Revolution”

The Internet of Things - Products in the Market



Coca-Cola Freestyle and Bottle Rocket for “Coca-Cola Freestyle App”

Unilever - Closeup and Mindshare Vietnam for “How Closeup Used a Mobile-first Approach to Create Exciting and Intimate Dates for Thousands of ‘Forever Alone’ Millennials”

Sync My Lights and Starmark for “Sync My Lights”

360-Degree Video



Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage / Aquafina and Mindshare Vietnam for “Aquafina - Smart Cap Water Reminder”

Maybelline New York and Mindshare for “Celebrity Endorsement in the Age of Social Media”

FIAT and People Initiative for “From Inside the Plot”

Warner Bros. Pictures and Turner Ignite for “Miracle on the Hudson - An Aerial Virtual Reality Experience”

Rede de Justiça and J.Walter Thompson Brazil for “Visceral Reality”

VR/AR



Warner Bros. Pictures and Turner Ignite for “Miracle on the Hudson - An Aerial Virtual Reality Experience”

Samsung Vietnam and Leo Burnett Vietnam for “Samsung - 900km from Home”

Zwitsal and InMobi for “Zwitsal Baby”

The shortlist for the 2017 North America Smarties include:

MARKETING STRATEGY

Brand Awareness



Kozy Shack and MNI for “Kozy Shack and inMarket: Extreme Pudding Shortage”

ITO EN / matchaLOVE and Deep Focus for “matchaLOVE: Stay Grounded" Campaign”

Plum Organics and Something Massive for “Plum Organics: Do Your Part(ner)”

Lead Generation / Direct Response / Conversions



PETA for “Instant Advocacy Seal Slaughter Campaign”

T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Mozilla Firefox and Fetch for “Upgrade your Phone with Firefox”

Product / Services Launch



Kia Motors of America and Ansible for “Kia NiroBot”

T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Promotion



T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Relationship Building / CRM



Chipotle and Vibes for “Chipotle Submission 2017”

Linksys and POSSIBLE for “Influencing the In-Store Influencers”

Wunderman Health / GSK and Wunderman Health for “MyQuit”

T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Social Impact / Not for Profit



Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and SapientRazorfish for “Blink: A language of love through light”

Daily Action and Revolution Messaging for “Daily Action”

Unilever/Dove and SapientRazorfish for “Dear Media”

The KIND Foundation and Edible (a Daniel J Edelman Agency) for “Pop Your Bubble”

MEDIA

Cross Media



truTV and truTV / Movement Strategies for “#FunnyCauseItstru Social Clapback”

AT&T and Turner Entertainment Networks for “AT&T and Conan Comic Con 2016”

Unilever/Dove and SapientRazorfish for “Dear Media”

Cross Mobile Integration



Kozy Shack and MNI for “Kozy Shack and inMarket: Extreme Pudding Shortage”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Marketing within a Mobile Gaming Environment



Chiquita Banana and Mobext for “Chiquita Disney Gamification”

ESPN and Kargo for “ESPN NBA Western Conference Finals and The Playoffs - Kargo”

Messaging



The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and R/GA Chicago for “Rose, the Hotel Chatbot”

Mobile App



AT&T and Turner Entertainment Networks for “AT&T and Conan in NYC: Catch Conan App”

T-Mobile and The Marketing Store for “Nichole Kmiec”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Mobile Native



Coors Light and 72 and Sunny and Initiative for “Coors Light Snapchat Mt. Everest Live Story”

The Gatorade Company and OMD for “Propel on Pandora”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Mobile Social



The Muse, Ladies Get Paid, PayScale, Reply.ai and R/GA for “Ask for a Raise”

Unilever/Dove Canada and Mindshare Canada for “Dove Snapchat Hack”

The Ad Council and R/GA for “GoVoteBot”

The KIND Foundation and Edible (a Daniel J Edelman Agency) for “Pop Your Bubble”

GSK Consumer Healthcare, Excedrin and Weber Shandwick for “The Debate Headache”

TECHNOLOGY

Innovation



Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and SapientRazorfish for “Blink: A language of love through light”

Kia Motors of America and Ansible for “Kia NiroBot”

The Patrón Spirits Company and SapientRazorfish for “Patrón Cocktail Lab — The Intelligent Cocktail Recommendation Platform”

The KIND Foundation and Edible (a Daniel J Edelman Agency) for “Pop Your Bubble”

The Weather Company, an IBM Business for “Watson Ads”

Location Based Services or Targeting



24 Hour Fitness and Clear Channel Outdoor for “24 Hour Fitness: Out of Home Advertising & Mobile Work Better Together: Mobile Amplification Campaign”

Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and Second Story at SapientRazorfish for “Colonial Williamsburg Explorer iOS & Android Mobile Application”

Goodwill and Verve for “Donate Stuff. Create Jobs. Mobile Campaign for Goodwill”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Linksys and POSSIBLE for “Influencing the In-Store Influencers”

Mobile Payments / Commerce



Alliance Data for “Frictionless Mobile Credit”

Dunkin' Donuts and Trilia Media for “Waze Order Ahead, Featuring Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Mobile Ordering”

Mobile Audio



The Patrón Spirits Company and SapientRazorfish for “Patrón Cocktail Lab — The Intelligent Cocktail Recommendation Platform”

The Gatorade Company and OMD for “Propel on Pandora”

Mobile Video



Disney and AdColony for “Disney’s Moana Instant-Play™ Mobile Video Ad with Dynamic End Card”

ITO EN / matchaLOVE and Deep Focus for “matchaLOVE: Stay Grounded" Campaign”

VTech and AdColony for “VTech® Go! Go! Smart Friends Enchanted Princess Palace”

The Internet of Things - Products in Prototype/Incubator Stage



TD Ameritrade and Havas New York for “Cognitive Education Platform”

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) for “Crowne Plaza Echo”

The Internet of Things - Products in the Market



Coronado Brewing Company and Thin Film Electronics for “Smart Coasters Help Brewery Boost Website Conversions”

360-Degree Video



AT&T and Turner Entertainment Networks for “AT&T and Conan Comic Con 2016”

VR/AR



Kia Motors America and Ansible for “Kia Niro VR”

The finalists and winners will be honored at the annual Global Smarties Celebration of Talent, on September 25, the first evening of the MMA SM2 Innovation Summit at Industria in New York City. For marketers looking to stay ahead of mobile transformation, the SM2 on September 25-26 is one of the must-attend events during Advertising Week in New York. MMA members and non-members are welcome to register.

In its third year, the MMA is also collaborating with Kantar Millward Brown to analyze the shortlist and publish a Global Trends Report. This report will offer marketers insights on best practices, key trends and factors that contribute to a winning mobile campaign. Additionally, the MMA will showcase the shortlist in a series of case studies to be added to the over-1000-strong Case Study Hub.

