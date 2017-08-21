Microsoft Leader Jim Brisimitzis Joins Baarb's Advisor Board

Baarb, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Search Engine Personalization (SEP)™ for the hospitality industry, has announced that Microsoft startup expert Jim Brisimitzis has joined its Advisor Board. Jim is the GM of Microsoft for Startups and he leads Microsoft's Startup relations across the U.S. Microsoft for Startups has become the central engagement point for Startups into Microsoft for technical enablement, business development, and access to Microsoft channels, customers, and partners. Jim is a passionate evangelist of technology innovation and trends.

“Baarb is on the edge of changing travel for the good”, said Jim Brisimitzis. “I feel so strongly about the opportunity with Baarb that I’m personally getting involved to bring the best of my network and resources to help them succeed.”

“We’ve had extraordinary support from Jim and Microsoft while creating Baarb”, says Barbara Parshall, CEO of Baarb, Inc. “We went from concept to production in less than 6 months. We couldn’t have done that without our friends at Microsoft, and we’re thrilled to have Jim’s expertise on the team.”

About Baarb, Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Baarb is an innovative technology provider that is changing the way travelers discover hotel information. With powerful Search Engine Personalization (SEP)™, Baarb searches, analyzes and makes sense of hundreds of millions of data points from hotel inventory, images, reviews, and verified sources across the Internet to connect people to the right results faster and easier than before.

Baarb is leveraging science to deliver on a massive opportunity: personalization at scale. Baarb delivers quick and flexible ways for Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel companies to implement a powerful and personalized search and booking engine to their sites, bots, and mobile apps. For more information, please visit https://www.baarbpro.com/.