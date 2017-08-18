The MCS series with Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1585 provides the best cost per channel ratio by using an integrated Intel® GT4e GPU and Intel® Media Server Studio middleware to improve video processing performance without the need for an extra GPU card.

ADLINK Technology, a global provider of leading edge computing solutions that drive data-to-decision applications across industries, today introduced the MCS-2080 Intelligent Video Management Server, a dedicated, high-density platform featuring up to sixteen Intel® Xeon® processors E3-1585 v5. ADLINK’s MCS-2080 is an application-ready intelligent platform offering a high-performance and high availability design to meet the critical challenges of 4K & H.265 video applications in surveillance with video analytics, broadcasting, and video conferencing used in remote education and healthcare environments.

Today’s ubiquitous use of video means that cloud-based service providers are required to perform extensive data processing. In surveillance, IP cameras record large-volume video files with at resolutions up to 4K. In broadcasting, high-performance hardware transcoding capability saves valuable time for video editors. In video conferencing, real-time and high-resolution video streaming consumes significant computing power. Previously, these applications used less efficient off-the-shelf commercial servers or dedicated digital signal processing (DSP) devices that require long development cycles for upgrades. ADLINK’s MCS-2080 with high density and computing performance meets the challenge of cloud-based data processing with an improved cost-per-channel commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solution based on Intel x86 processors.

“The MCS-2080 offers a cloud-friendly architecture and an application-ready intelligent platform to solution providers for video services,” said Yong Lo, general manager of ADLINK’s Networking, Communication and Public Business Unit. “The MCS series with Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1585 provides the best cost per channel ratio by using an integrated Intel® GT4e GPU and Intel® Media Server Studio middleware to improve video processing performance without the need for an extra GPU card. Instead, the integrated GPU handles video processing tasks, leaving CPU resources available to process analytics.”

The MCS-2080’s 2U, 19” industrial-grade design provides high availability with redundant and hot-swappable modules. Supporting sixteen independent systems, solution providers have the flexibility to arrange several different functions into one platform. Taking surveillance as an example, a Video Management System (VMS), Central Management System (CMS), and Video Surveillance System (IVS) can all be integrated together in one MCS-2080 server, easing management requirements and saving space in the server room.

ADLINK’s MCS-2080 is especially designed to support medium- to large-scale intelligent video management applications. The MCS-2080 leverages Intel® Quick Sync Video (GT4e GPU) and a middleware layer with the Intel® Media Server Studio (MSS) to implement hardware-assisted HEVC/H.265 video processing. The platform offers dual-redundant switches with sixteen 1G internal links and four 10G uplinks, as well as dual-redundant power supplies to meet industrial-grade design requirements. Eight PCIe x8 slots provide for scalable expansion of functionality. The MCS-2080 also supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) 2.0 with Serial Over LAN (SOL) redirection and web-based management, and offers adaptive fan speed and intelligent power supply monitoring. Onboard storage is provided by mSATA slots supporting SSD modules up to 512GB.

For more information about ADLINK MCS-2080 Intelligent Video Management Server, please visit here.

