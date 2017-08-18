New Novel, Nathan’s Fate, Inspired by a Soldier’s Letter

More than a century ago, a Civil War soldier wrote heartfelt secrets to the woman he loved. In his letter, the soldier asked that this woman take his written message “…to your heart, and [may] my love be entwined around your heart as the grapevine around the bush. Long may it stand with you and never be forgotten.”

In the 1990s, author Terra Lynee read the letter from this soldier, one of her ancestors. As she read the letter, she considered the many soldiers of the Civil War who never made it home to their loves. Also in the ‘90s, Lynee inherited her great-grandmother’s Bible. It contained written thoughts and prayers in the margins—a tradition that other family members also practiced. Lynee was inspired by how her family, as well as many others, are linked to the tragedies and loves that came before them. The result of that inspiration is the novel, Nathan’s Fate.

Nathan’s Fate falls into the genres of Christian/historical fiction. While fighting for the Union, Nathan has to choose either a life with his fiancée, Lydia, or saving fellow soldiers on the battlefield. His choice changes his path and his love’s future. Lydia is a descendant of Sara, whose love, Dillon, is embroiled in the modern-day Middle East conflict. Linking both generations is an heirloom Bible and Lydia’s practice of putting her written prayers in the Bible.

Although the novel moves between two wartime periods, it is not a tale of conflict. It is an inspirational and powerful tale with vibrant characters that explores the concept of love that transcends time — and death.

After more than twenty years of writing copy for the fields of journalism and marketing, Terra Lynee has created her first work of fiction that explores the fine line between this world and the next. Lynee is a resident of San Antonio, Texas. She can be contacted at tlynee(at)terralynee(dot)com.