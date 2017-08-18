Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, answering questions at a seminar for senior-level executive job candidates today gave his opinion that job boards have so many resumes coming in that older executives tend to get lost in the shuffle.

"The irony is that our people are respected for their talent--age is a plus," says Norman. "Surprisingly, job boards are overwhelmed with an influx of college graduates looking for their first postings and, though it shouldn't, this pushes attention onto younger, less experienced job candidates who populate the market."

"Needless to say, this is the last thing an experienced, senior executive can afford to have happen." Norman underscores the solution, "We design and launch campaigns for our clients that sidestep this tendency and preempt the problem by marketing skills and achievements rather than a chronology of jobs; advertising the very thing an employer needs."

Team Decades offers a two-year commitment to a client as a sign of confidence and to ensure a successful outcome.