The Hartford Gold Group has unveiled an exciting new fractional gold coin for retirement investors: the 2017 Gold Canadian Buffalo Coin. This 1/4oz, 99.99% pure gold bullion coin was produced exclusively for Hartford Gold by the famous Royal Canadian Mint and is not available from any other company in uncirculated condition.

While inventory remains, the company will be providing industry-leading pricing, free silver (with minimum purchase), and other valuable incentives to clients on these highly desirable coins. These coins also qualify for up to 3 years of free storage for IRA accounts.

"If you are someone who appreciates beautiful coins, the 2017 Gold Canadian Buffalo is simply a stunner," said Sanford Mann, Chief Executive Officer of The Hartford Gold Group. "With a convenient fractional size, .9999 gold purity and IRA-eligibility, the Gold Buffalo is a solid choice for both the retirement investor and collector alike."

The Canadian Buffalo Coin was crafted by Royal Mint engravers using a variety of engraving techniques and finishes to bring depth and texture to this stunning image of Canadian wildlife. Precisely machined radial lines create a unique line width and pitch that gives the coin a characteristic look and creates a light diffracting pattern specific to this coin.

The Canadian Buffalo Coin’s reverse design, by Canadian artist Vanessa Miller, presents a full-body profile portrait of an Canadian buffalo in its natural habitat. Viewed from its left side, the buffalo’s shaggy beard, blunt nose, small eye, and upturned horns are presented to stunning effect. A powerfully muscled, hunched back, and fur-lined forelimbs give way to a low sloped hind section ending in a short fringed tail.

On the obverse is seen a classic design of Queen Elizabeth II in right-side profile, designed by the famed Susanna Blunt.

The Buffalo Coins are of the highest quality and purity, making them eligible for inclusion in precious metals IRAs. The Hartford Gold Group can walk any retirement investor through the simple process of setting up their own tax-advantaged Gold IRA account.

To learn more about the Gold Canadian Buffalo Coin and the Hartford Gold IRA, investors can call 800-462-0071 or visit thehartfordgoldgroup.com.

ABOUT THE HARTFORD GOLD GROUP

The Hartford Gold Group (HGG) is a Los Angeles, CA-based company that has built its reputation on helping individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth with precious metals. The company’s 5-star Customer Satisfaction Rating can be viewed at http://www.trustpilot.com. Through its website, publications and expert product specialists, The Hartford Gold Group offers a wealth of precious metals market information and historical perspective that empowers both new and experienced investors.