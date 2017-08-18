New Heishi Bead Collection From NativeAmericanJewelry.com

We spoke with our artists and came up with this amazing new collection of Heishi bead necklaces that I think the public is really going to enjoy.

From turquoise squash blossom necklaces to stunning examples of coral Heishi bead earrings, Heishi jewelry are fine examples of Native American Jewelry.

For those familiar with the term, Heishi beads (Heishe or heishi), which translates to “shell-bead,” are small discs or tube-shaped beads made from shells or coral and finely polished to give the illustrious appearance of jewelry found in stores across the country. The Southwest, in particular, is known for this style because it was largely adopted from the Native American Kewa Pueblo people of what is now New Mexico. Some of the oldest pieces of Heishi bead jewelry dates back to around 6000 BCE.

Long before the Native American tribes learned to work silver into their art, they used organic material like coral, shells, animal fur and feathers, precious gems, anything that could be found in the Earth was incorporated into their fashion.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com is one of the largest online retailers for Native art and jewelry. By partnering with artists across the southwest, they are able to put their pieces in the eye of the mainstream, giving access to the general public. People across the country come to NativeAmericanJewelry.com to see gorgeous and original pieces made by these artists. The spokesman of the company, Steven Onida, gave a few comments on the new release.

“Native American culture influences our daily lives. Getting to work with these artists is a truly wonderful experience, especially when they finish a piece and we get to list it on our site. What makes this business so successful is the overwhelming amount of praise we get from our fans and that’s why we wanted to do something for them. Over the past few months, we noticed this style getting more and more popular with high-end fashion designers. That’s why we spoke with our artists and came up with this amazing new collection of Heishi bead necklaces that I think the public is really going to enjoy.”

While most modern Heishe beads are mass-produced, Onida takes pride in the fact that his collection is comprised of artists that hand-craft their pieces, many using the same methods that were used by their ancestors, hundreds of years ago.

Native American jewelry, in particular, is sought by collectors because of the meticulous nature in which their pieces are constructed.

Onida and his team encourage people to come see the new collection of Heishi bead necklaces so they can share in both beautiful fashion and culture.

For information or to see more Native American Jewelry, visit NativeAmericanJewelry.com.